Noodle bowls in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
bowl chicken noodle$6.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
available daily
More about Longfellow Grill
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Chicken Noodle$8.95
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
More about Edina Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
available daily
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
More about The Lowry

