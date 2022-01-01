Noodle salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve noodle salad
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|#40 Rice Noodle Salad (Grilled Pork, Pork Sausage, Eggrolls or Veg Eggrolls)
|$10.95
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|54. Silver Threaded Noodle Salad
|$14.00
Silver thread noodles, pork and shrimp mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro leaves, Thai chili spices and crushed peanuts
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#19 Silver Thread Noodle Salad
|$10.00
Silver-thread noodles, pork & shrimp, mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro, Thai chili & peanuts.
F + B
750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis
|Peanut Lemongrass Soba Noodle Salad
|$18.00
Soba noodles, seasonal vegetables, mixed lettuces, peanut lemongrass dressing, sesame seeds. Choice of sesame tofu or chicken confit