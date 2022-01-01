Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Egg Noodle Soup w/ BBQ Pork$13.75
Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!
More about Pho Mai
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Noodle - Bowl$6.95
Soup Chicken Noodle - Cup$4.95
More about Edina Grill
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Soup$13.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#62 Sawatdee Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in a savory stock with bean sprouts & cilantro.
#17 Silver Thread Noodle Soup
Noodles with black mushrooms, napa cabbage & onions. Gluten-Friendly
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

