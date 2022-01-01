Noodle soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve noodle soup
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Wonton Egg Noodle Soup w/ BBQ Pork
|$13.75
Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Soup Chicken Noodle - Bowl
|$6.95
|Soup Chicken Noodle - Cup
|$4.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#62 Sawatdee Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in a savory stock with bean sprouts & cilantro.
|#17 Silver Thread Noodle Soup
Noodles with black mushrooms, napa cabbage & onions. Gluten-Friendly