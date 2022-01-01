Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Oreo cake in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Oreo Cake
Minneapolis restaurants that serve oreo cake
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
No reviews yet
Oreo Mousse Cake
$5.00
More about Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
Oasis 2.0
1939 South 5th St., Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Oreo Cake
$2.99
More about Oasis 2.0
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(164 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
