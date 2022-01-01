Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pad thai

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken pad thai$14.95
chicken breast, rice noodles, egg, pea pods, red pepper, carrots, cilantro w/ crushed peanuts & bean sprouts
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Pad Thai$11.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Shrimp Pad Thai$12.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
BBQ Pork Pad Thai$11.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
More about V Bistro
#35 Pad Thai image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#35 Pad Thai$19.00
Thin rice noodles, sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
10. Pad Thai image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10. Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, green onions and bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$17.95
More about KIKU BISTRO
Pad Thai image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Pad Thai$13.95
Tofu Pad Thai$11.95
Beef Pad Thai$13.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Pad Thai image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#58 Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, green onions & crisp bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand!
#58b Summer Pad Thai
Lighter version of our regular Pad Thai. No egg and less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai with Tofu🌶️$15.95
Pad Thai with Chicken🌶️$15.95
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
25. Pad Thai$10.99
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, lemon and peanut
More about Thai Fusion
Flamin Thai image

SANDWICHES

Flamin Thai

233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
L. Pad Thai Noodles$9.95
Pad thai
More about Flamin Thai

