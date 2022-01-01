Pad thai in Minneapolis
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|chicken pad thai
|$14.95
chicken breast, rice noodles, egg, pea pods, red pepper, carrots, cilantro w/ crushed peanuts & bean sprouts
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Pork Pad Thai
|$11.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
|Shrimp Pad Thai
|$12.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
|BBQ Pork Pad Thai
|$11.95
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, peapods, carrots, bean sprouts, and basil. Served with crushed peanuts and lime wedge
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#35 Pad Thai
|$19.00
Thin rice noodles, sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|10. Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, green onions and bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Pad Thai
|$15.75
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, green onion. Peanuts on side. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Pork Pad Thai
|$13.95
|Tofu Pad Thai
|$11.95
|Beef Pad Thai
|$13.95
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Pad Thai
|$7.95
Rice noodles stir fried in a Thai sauce with eggs, bean sprouts and bell peppers. Mildly spicy. Includes FREE WHITE RICE.
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#58 Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, green onions & crisp bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand!
|#58b Summer Pad Thai
Lighter version of our regular Pad Thai. No egg and less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts.
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
|Pad Thai with Tofu🌶️
|$15.95
|Pad Thai with Chicken🌶️
|$15.95
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|25. Pad Thai
|$10.99
Stir fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, lemon and peanut
Flamin Thai
233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|L. Pad Thai Noodles
|$9.95
|Pad thai