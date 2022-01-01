Pancakes in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pancakes
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$5.00
|Short Stack of Pancakes (2)
|$6.50
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes (4)
|$10.75
Old-fashioned pancakes with gooey chocolate chips
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Baker's Field Waffle and Pancake mix
|$9.00
We are proud to present our local farm-to-table pancake & waffle mix straight from Baker's Field Flour & Bread!
Their farmer partner Luke Peterson grew the Emmer (ancient grain) and oats that are the main ingredient in the mix in Dawson, MN. The toasted flavor of the grain pops in every bite of these hearty creations!
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Pancakes
|$8.95
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack (2)
|$7.95
served with maple syrup & whipped butter. add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas $2
|Strawberry Pancakes Tall Stack (3) (V)
|$11.95
served with maple syrup & vegan butter
|Buttermilk Pancakes Tall Stack (3)
|$9.95
served with maple syrup & whipped butter. add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas $2
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Cinamon Roll Pancake
|$5.00
An ooey-gooey treat that belongs on every table at some point during your Stanley’s experience
|Buttermilk Pancakes (2)
|$5.00
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|JAPANESE PANCAKES
|$8.00
three fluffy pancakes, warm syrup, powdered sugar, azuki bean butter.
prepared vegetarian.
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|CORN PANCAKE
|$6.95
|BANANA PANCAKE
|$5.95
Fresh sliced bananas in a buttermilk pancake!
|MANGO PANCAKE
|$6.95
Buttermilk Pancake with diced mango on the inside and fresh pureed mango on top!
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Kids Mickey Pancake
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00
|Oatmeal Pancakes.
|$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
|Buttermilk Pancakes.
|$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Oatmeal Pancakes.
|$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
|Kids Mickey Pancake
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
|Buttermilk Pancakes.
|$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Side Pancakes (2)
|$4.95
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Stack)
|$7.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Single)
|$3.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
|$9.50
three pancakes with a mix of buckwheat & buttermilk
|STRAWBERRY PANCAKES
|$12.95
Six pancakes Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream and served with strawberry syrup.
|1/2 BACON PANCAKES
|$8.00
Three Bacon Pancakes
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Kids Mickey Pancake
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
|Oatmeal Pancakes
|$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Pancakes
|$15.00
butter, almond butter berries, maple syrup
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Blueberry corn pancake*
|$16.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries pure Wisconsin maple syrup
(vegan, gluten-free)
|Famous fruit pancake
|$10.00
chef’s daily creation | pure Wisconsin maple syrup (vegetarian)
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Pancake- Double
|$8.00
Two pancakes with house made maple bacon butter & real maple syrup.
|Single Pancake
|$4.00
Served with salted maple bacon butter & real maple syrup
|Pancake- Single
|$4.00
One pancake with house made maple bacon butter & real maple syrup.
Standish Cafe
2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.00
Buttermilk pancakes w/butter & pure maple syrup
|1 Buttermilk Pancake
|$5.00
|Gluten Free Pancakes
|$12.00
Gluten free pancakes w/butter & pure maple syrup
Mary Ellen's Bistro
300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Pancakes & Bacon
|$8.00
two pancakes with maple syrup and bacon
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Buttermilk Pancakes.
|$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
|Oatmeal Pancakes.
|$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
|Kids Mickey Pancake
|$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]