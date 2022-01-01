Pancakes in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Silver Dollar Pancakes$5.00
Short Stack of Pancakes (2)$6.50
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (4)$10.75
Old-fashioned pancakes with gooey chocolate chips
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Baker's Field Waffle and Pancake mix$9.00
We are proud to present our local farm-to-table pancake & waffle mix straight from Baker's Field Flour & Bread!
Their farmer partner Luke Peterson grew the Emmer (ancient grain) and oats that are the main ingredient in the mix in Dawson, MN. The toasted flavor of the grain pops in every bite of these hearty creations!
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$8.95
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack (2)$7.95
served with maple syrup & whipped butter. add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas $2
Strawberry Pancakes Tall Stack (3) (V)$11.95
served with maple syrup & vegan butter
Buttermilk Pancakes Tall Stack (3)$9.95
served with maple syrup & whipped butter. add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas $2
More about The Bad Waitress
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinamon Roll Pancake$5.00
An ooey-gooey treat that belongs on every table at some point during your Stanley’s experience
Buttermilk Pancakes (2)$5.00
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
JAPANESE PANCAKES$8.00
three fluffy pancakes, warm syrup, powdered sugar, azuki bean butter.
prepared vegetarian.
More about moto-i
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CORN PANCAKE$6.95
BANANA PANCAKE$5.95
Fresh sliced bananas in a buttermilk pancake!
MANGO PANCAKE$6.95
Buttermilk Pancake with diced mango on the inside and fresh pureed mango on top!
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mickey Pancake$8.00
served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00
Oatmeal Pancakes.$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
Buttermilk Pancakes.$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
More about Longfellow Grill
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake (One)$4.00
More about Local Roots
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Pancakes.$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
Kids Mickey Pancake$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
Buttermilk Pancakes.$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
More about Edina Grill
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Pancakes$13.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Pancakes (2)$4.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake$3.00
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Stack)$7.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
Cinnamon Roll Pancake (Single)$3.00
Fluffy pancakes swirled with a cinnamonsugar mixture and topped with a cream cheese glaze.
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES$9.50
three pancakes with a mix of buckwheat & buttermilk
STRAWBERRY PANCAKES$12.95
Six pancakes Topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream and served with strawberry syrup.
1/2 BACON PANCAKES$8.00
Three Bacon Pancakes
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Mickey Pancake$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
Oatmeal Pancakes$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
More about The Freehouse
Martina image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes$15.00
butter, almond butter berries, maple syrup
More about Martina
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry corn pancake*$16.00
organic GMO-free corn pancake | fresh blueberries pure Wisconsin maple syrup
(vegan, gluten-free)
Famous fruit pancake$10.00
chef’s daily creation | pure Wisconsin maple syrup (vegetarian)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake- Double$8.00
Two pancakes with house made maple bacon butter & real maple syrup.
Single Pancake$4.00
Served with salted maple bacon butter & real maple syrup
Pancake- Single$4.00
One pancake with house made maple bacon butter & real maple syrup.
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Buttermilk pancakes w/butter & pure maple syrup
1 Buttermilk Pancake$5.00
Gluten Free Pancakes$12.00
Gluten free pancakes w/butter & pure maple syrup
More about Standish Cafe
Mary Ellen's Bistro image

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes & Bacon$8.00
two pancakes with maple syrup and bacon
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Pancakes.$9.95
tall stack, house made batter, syrup, whipped butter
Oatmeal Pancakes.$10.95
tall stack, house made oatmeal pancake batter, whipped butter
Kids Mickey Pancake$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
More about The Lowry
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Two Buttermilk Pancakes$3.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$10.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes, Fresh strawberries served with whipped butter and maple syrup
More about The Block Food + Drink

