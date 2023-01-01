Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve panna cotta

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Milk Honey Panna Cotta$6.00
GF | Sweet honey & goat's milk panna cotta with blackberry conserva and honeycomb candy served on the side.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
The Bungalow Club

4300 E Lake St, Minneapolis, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Panna Cotta$9.00
tart cherries & granola
More about The Bungalow Club
The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Panna Cotta$9.00
More about The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rosemary Panna Cotta$8.00
More about Northeast Social
PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BONET$7.00
Chocolate Custard, Caramel Sauce, Amaretti Cookies, Almond V
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

