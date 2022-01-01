Pappardelle in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pappardelle
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Pappardelle
|$15.00
Pork Ragu, Salami bread crumbs, parsley
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
house Italian sausage, parmesan cheese, arugula, chili oil
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu
|$24.00
Fresh cut pappardelle pasta with braised veal in San Marzano tomato sauce.
More about The Devil's Advocate Minneapolis
The Devil's Advocate Minneapolis
1070 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
|Pappardelle
|$18.00
house Italian sausage, parmesan cheese, arugula, chili oil
More about Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|Pappardelle with Red Sauce
|$10.00
House Made Pappardelle Pasta with Red Sauce, Fresh Herbs and Black Pepper
|Pappardelle with Red Sauce and Meatballs
|$13.00
House Made Pappardelle Pasta with Red Sauce, Fresh Herbs and Meatballs
More about Martina
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Pappardelle with Short Rib Ragu
|$28.00
tomato, parsley, parmesan
More about The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis
|Conchiglie
|$26.00
More about Northeast Social
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$25.00
beef, pork, mirepoix, basil, creme, parmesan, garlic toast