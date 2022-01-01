Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pappardelle$15.00
Pork Ragu, Salami bread crumbs, parsley
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pappardelle$18.00
house Italian sausage, parmesan cheese, arugula, chili oil
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle w/Veal Ragu$24.00
Fresh cut pappardelle pasta with braised veal in San Marzano tomato sauce.
More about Bar La Grassa
Item pic

 

The Devil's Advocate Minneapolis

1070 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pappardelle$18.00
house Italian sausage, parmesan cheese, arugula, chili oil
More about The Devil's Advocate Minneapolis
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle with Red Sauce$10.00
House Made Pappardelle Pasta with Red Sauce, Fresh Herbs and Black Pepper
Pappardelle with Red Sauce and Meatballs$13.00
House Made Pappardelle Pasta with Red Sauce, Fresh Herbs and Meatballs
More about Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle with Short Rib Ragu$28.00
tomato, parsley, parmesan
More about Martina
The Kenwood image

 

The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Conchiglie$26.00
More about The Kenwood Restaurant - 2115 W. 21st St. - Minneapolis Mn. 55405-2451 - 612-377-3695
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$25.00
beef, pork, mirepoix, basil, creme, parmesan, garlic toast
More about Northeast Social
Item pic

 

ie | Italian Eatery

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PAPPARDELLE$19.00
Long stewed pork ragu, mascarpone, Grana Padano, oregano, peperoncino flakess
More about ie | Italian Eatery

