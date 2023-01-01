Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve paratha

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine image

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato (Aloo) Stuffed Paratha$7.00
Paneer Stuffed Paratha$8.00
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Malabar Paratha$3.95
Layered flakey paratha made with all-purpose flour.
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
aloo paratha$5.00
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
aloo paratha$4.50
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

