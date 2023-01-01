Paratha in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve paratha
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Potato (Aloo) Stuffed Paratha
|$7.00
|Paneer Stuffed Paratha
|$8.00
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Malabar Paratha
|$3.95
Layered flakey paratha made with all-purpose flour.
More about Dancing Ganesha
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|aloo paratha
|$5.00
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven