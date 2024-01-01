Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pasta salad

Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe

306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Pasta Salad$6.50
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe
Item pic

 

The Marketplace by Mov - 3252 W. Lake St. STE B

3252 Lake Street West, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Tomato Pasta Salad$8.00
Eggplant, Tomato, Mint, Olives
More about The Marketplace by Mov - 3252 W. Lake St. STE B
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad$0.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Consumer pic

 

WRAP

520 N 4th St, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WE HAD THE BEST TIME WITH YOUR PASTA SALAD$8.00
tri-colored tortellini, pepperoni, provolone, onion, tomato, italian dressing, banana peppers
CACIO E PEPE PASTA SALAD$8.00
cavatapi, pecorino, chili crisp, arugula
More about WRAP
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pesto Pasta Salad$5.00
Torchio pasta mixed with kale pesto, sweet peas, pumpkin seeds, and parmesan. (veg)
Pesto Pasta Salad$5.00
More about Alma

