Pasta salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pasta salad
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe
306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Chicken Bacon Pasta Salad
|$6.50
The Marketplace by Mov - 3252 W. Lake St. STE B
3252 Lake Street West, Minneapolis
|Eggplant Tomato Pasta Salad
|$8.00
Eggplant, Tomato, Mint, Olives
SANDWICHES
Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Pesto Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad
|$0.00
WRAP
520 N 4th St, MINNEAPOLIS
|WE HAD THE BEST TIME WITH YOUR PASTA SALAD
|$8.00
tri-colored tortellini, pepperoni, provolone, onion, tomato, italian dressing, banana peppers
|CACIO E PEPE PASTA SALAD
|$8.00
cavatapi, pecorino, chili crisp, arugula