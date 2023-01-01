Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pastries

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butta Apple Sauce Puff Pastry$6.00
More about Boomin Barbecue
Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles

306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Box (Special)$5.00
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
Item pic

 

Hark! Cafe

430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Butter Toaster Pastry$6.00
Our classic flaky pie dough filled with house-made apple butter, featuring the best of this season's Minnesota apples in the most delicious way possible. Contains soy and coconut.
Brown Sugar Toaster Pastry$6.00
Our classic flaky pie crust filled with gooey brown sugar and cinnamon. Tastes just like you remember, but better. Contains soy and coconut.
More about Hark! Cafe
Item pic

 

DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446

3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Forest Pastry$3.99
Homemade chocolate cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and compote cherries topped with dark chocolate shavings.
Butter Scotch Pastry$3.99
Homemade Vanilla sponge layered with caramelized cashew nut cream topped with nougat
More about DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
Item pic

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastry Tray- Small$39.95
An assortment of muffins, pastries, croissants served on a small platter. serves 10-14 people
Pastry Tray- Large$119.95
An assortment of muffins, pastries, croissants served on a large platter. serves 40-48 people
Pastry Tray- Medium$69.95
An assortment of muffins, pastries, croissants served on a medium platter. serves 20-28 people
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Puff Pastry Tart$5.00
Ricotta, kimchi, cheddar.
Day Old Assorted Pastries$6.00
An assortment of three day old pastries. Packages will vary based on availability.
More about Alma
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastry | Plain Croissant$4.00
100% Naturally leavened (no commercial yeast used) with some whole grain flour, more tang (less sweet) than a traditional croissant.
Pastry | Monkey Bread$4.50
100% Naturally leavened, croissant dough scraps tossed with cinnamon and sugar and baked in a caramel sauce. Perfect to share and pull apart
Puff Pastry Wrapped Apricity with Honey$10.95
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

