Pastries in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pastries
BBQ
Boomin Barbecue
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Brown Butta Apple Sauce Puff Pastry
|$6.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream ▪︎ Coffee ▪︎ Waffles
306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Pastry Box (Special)
|$5.00
Hark! Cafe
430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis
|Apple Butter Toaster Pastry
|$6.00
Our classic flaky pie dough filled with house-made apple butter, featuring the best of this season's Minnesota apples in the most delicious way possible. Contains soy and coconut.
|Brown Sugar Toaster Pastry
|$6.00
Our classic flaky pie crust filled with gooey brown sugar and cinnamon. Tastes just like you remember, but better. Contains soy and coconut.
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Black Forest Pastry
|$3.99
Homemade chocolate cake sponge filled with layers of fresh cream and compote cherries topped with dark chocolate shavings.
|Butter Scotch Pastry
|$3.99
Homemade Vanilla sponge layered with caramelized cashew nut cream topped with nougat
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Pastry Tray- Small
|$39.95
An assortment of muffins, pastries, croissants served on a small platter. serves 10-14 people
|Pastry Tray- Large
|$119.95
An assortment of muffins, pastries, croissants served on a large platter. serves 40-48 people
|Pastry Tray- Medium
|$69.95
An assortment of muffins, pastries, croissants served on a medium platter. serves 20-28 people
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Puff Pastry Tart
|$5.00
Ricotta, kimchi, cheddar.
|Day Old Assorted Pastries
|$6.00
An assortment of three day old pastries. Packages will vary based on availability.
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Pastry | Plain Croissant
|$4.00
100% Naturally leavened (no commercial yeast used) with some whole grain flour, more tang (less sweet) than a traditional croissant.
|Pastry | Monkey Bread
|$4.50
100% Naturally leavened, croissant dough scraps tossed with cinnamon and sugar and baked in a caramel sauce. Perfect to share and pull apart
|Puff Pastry Wrapped Apricity with Honey
|$10.95