Patty melts in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve patty melts
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$11.50
Beef patty with cheddar, grilled onion and Eggy's sauce on grilled pumpernickel rye
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt Burger
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$11.95
burger patty, American cheese, grilled onions on a buttered and grilled pumpernickel rye served with a side
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$11.95
1/3 pound beef patty, grilled onions, muenster, cheddar cheese & bacon jam on a griddled sourdough. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bread $1
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
Sauteed onions, garlic mayo American, swiss, and provolone cheese on griddled marble rye.
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$14.00
our premium beef cooked to medium rare with caramelized onions, fresh sauerkraut, provolone cheese, our smash sauce and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye - with your choice of side
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Patty Melt
|$14.99
Topped with American and Swiss Cheese, Along with Caramelized Onion. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$16.50
peterson craftsman meat beef, cheese, caramelized onion, toast
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Patty Melt
|$12.00
Burger patty with cheddar, swiss, & caramelized onions on grilled rye
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$11.95
Our classic hand pattied hamburger on grilled rye with fried onion, swiss and american cheeses.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Patty Melt Burger
|$4.99
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions, your choice of cheese on a marble rye bread
Red Cow
3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye