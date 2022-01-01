Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.50
Beef patty with cheddar, grilled onion and Eggy's sauce on grilled pumpernickel rye
More about Eggy's Diner
Patty Melt Burger image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt Burger$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
More about Red Cow
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$11.95
burger patty, American cheese, grilled onions on a buttered and grilled pumpernickel rye served with a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$11.95
1/3 pound beef patty, grilled onions, muenster, cheddar cheese & bacon jam on a griddled sourdough. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bread $1
More about The Bad Waitress
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$14.00
Sauteed onions, garlic mayo American, swiss, and provolone cheese on griddled marble rye.
More about The Unofficial
Patty Melt image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
More about Red Cow
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.00
our premium beef cooked to medium rare with caramelized onions, fresh sauerkraut, provolone cheese, our smash sauce and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye - with your choice of side
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$14.99
Topped with American and Swiss Cheese, Along with Caramelized Onion. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
More about Fireside Foundry
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$16.50
peterson craftsman meat beef, cheese, caramelized onion, toast
More about Gigi's Cafe
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.00
Burger patty with cheddar, swiss, & caramelized onions on grilled rye
More about Local Roots
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.95
Our classic hand pattied hamburger on grilled rye with fried onion, swiss and american cheeses.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt Burger$4.99
Patty Melt
Grilled Onions, your choice of cheese on a marble rye bread
More about Slim’s
Item pic

 

Red Cow

3624 W 50th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, rye
More about Red Cow
Patty Melt image

 

Fig + Farro

3001 Hennepin Ave South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Patty Melt$16.00
Marble rye bread, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, plant-based smoked gouda and Beyond Meat burger. Choice of Yuca Fries or Green Salad.
More about Fig + Farro

