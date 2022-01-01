Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Coon Rapids)

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120, Coon Rapids

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie & Cream Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter & Oreos
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Coon Rapids)
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF/DF)$2.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carob peanut butter cookie (V)$3.00
More about French Meadow
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin - NE Minneapolis

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.00
More about The Buttered Tin - NE Minneapolis

