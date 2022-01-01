Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Gorgonzola$11.00
V | Penne pasta tossed with spinach and creamy gorgonzola sauce.
Pan Penne Rosmarino$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta in our housemade rosemary insfused pink sauce.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
Pan Penne Pomodoro$36.00
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Baked Penne$7.50
Penne covered in meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
4-Cheese Penne$13.25
Chicken, broccoli, bacon, & tomatoes in a four-cheese cream sauce.
Baked Penne$11.50
Penne covered in our tomato meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Buttered Penne Pasta$6.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vodka Penne$24.00
House vodka sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan
More about EaTo
Item pic

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE PUTTANESCA$17.00
Penne pasta with plum tomato, kalamata olives, capers, anchovy, crushed red pepper, garlic
19. PENNE PUTTANESCA$17.00
Plum Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Anchovy, Crushed Red Pepper, Garlic, Parsley
PENNE ROSMARINO$17.00
Penne pasta with rosemary, tomato, cream and chilies / V
More about Broders' Pasta Bar

