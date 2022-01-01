Penne in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve penne
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Penne Gorgonzola
|$11.00
V | Penne pasta tossed with spinach and creamy gorgonzola sauce.
|Pan Penne Rosmarino
|$44.00
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta in our housemade rosemary insfused pink sauce.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home.
|Pan Penne Pomodoro
|$36.00
V | Serves 4 | Penne pasta with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
*Take & Make Cold Pans include instructions for finishing at home
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Half Baked Penne
|$7.50
Penne covered in meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
|4-Cheese Penne
|$13.25
Chicken, broccoli, bacon, & tomatoes in a four-cheese cream sauce.
|Baked Penne
|$11.50
Penne covered in our tomato meat sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Kids Buttered Penne Pasta
|$6.95
All Kids Meals Include Milk, Orange Juice or Soda
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Vodka Penne
|$24.00
House vodka sauce, fresh garlic, parmesan
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|PENNE PUTTANESCA
|$17.00
Penne pasta with plum tomato, kalamata olives, capers, anchovy, crushed red pepper, garlic
|PENNE ROSMARINO
|$17.00
Penne pasta with rosemary, tomato, cream and chilies / V