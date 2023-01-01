Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Pizza$18.00
Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, pinenuts
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Main pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -

8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roman Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Oregano
More about Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
Item pic

 

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PERSONAL That Pesto Pizza$13.50
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
CAULIFLOWER That Pesto Pizza$17.50
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
That Pesto Pizza$26.00
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

