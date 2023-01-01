Pesto pizza in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pesto pizza
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Pesto Pizza
|$18.00
Pesto sauce, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, pinenuts
Fresh Picked Pizza & Cafe - Blaine -
8685 Central Ave NE, Blaine
|Roman Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Oregano
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina
|PERSONAL That Pesto Pizza
|$13.50
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
|CAULIFLOWER That Pesto Pizza
|$17.50
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.
|That Pesto Pizza
|$26.00
Pesto Base, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Chicken, Red Onion, Seasoned Caprese Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Italian Farmer’s Sauce.