Philly cheesesteaks in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Flynn's Eats

6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
IMPOSSIBLE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese
CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$8.99
Chicken, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with chesse
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$9.99
Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese
More about Flynn's Eats
Johnny Boy's image

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$13.99
Soft Hoagie, Philly Steak, Grilled Onions, Three Cheese Blend OR Nacho Cheese. Includes a Side of Fries.
More about Johnny Boy's
ad13a3b5-9a12-49b9-82f2-747a04b94672 image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
grilled steak, onions & peppers, house cheese sauce
More about Eat Street Social

