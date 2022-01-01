Philly cheesesteaks in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Flynn's Eats
Flynn's Eats
6600 Penn Ave S., Richfield
|IMPOSSIBLE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.99
Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese
|CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$8.99
Chicken, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with chesse
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$9.99
Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese
More about Johnny Boy's
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.99
Soft Hoagie, Philly Steak, Grilled Onions, Three Cheese Blend OR Nacho Cheese. Includes a Side of Fries.