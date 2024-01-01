Pho tai in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pho tai
More about Pho Mai Dinkytown
Pho Mai Dinkytown
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Pho Tai
|$11.45
Pho w/ Lean Beef. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
|Pho Tai & Bo Vien
|$11.95
Pho w/ Lean beef & meatballs. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
More about Que Viet Mpls - 2211 Johnson St NE
Que Viet Mpls - 2211 Johnson St NE
2211 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis
|Pho Tai
|$14.00
Pho Tai (lean) meat
|Pho Tai/ meatball
|$16.50
Pho Tai with meatballs