Pho tai in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pho tai

Pho Tai image

 

Pho Mai Dinkytown

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pho Tai$11.45
Pho w/ Lean Beef. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
Pho Tai & Bo Vien$11.95
Pho w/ Lean beef & meatballs. NOTE: For takeout, the lean beef is thinly sliced and served raw. Please boil broth and cook the lean beef before serving.
More about Pho Mai Dinkytown
Item pic

 

Que Viet Mpls - 2211 Johnson St NE

2211 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Tai$14.00
Pho Tai (lean) meat
Pho Tai/ meatball$16.50
Pho Tai with meatballs
More about Que Viet Mpls - 2211 Johnson St NE
Item pic

 

MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant

8459 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#17 Pho Tai$11.00
Rice noodle soup with lean beef in a flavorful broth.
More about MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant

