Pierogies in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pierogies
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Side Pierogies
|$9.95
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Side Pierogies
|$9.95
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
|Side Pierogies
|$9.95
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Side Pierogis
|$5.00
Includes three pierogis