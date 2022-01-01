Pies in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pies
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|mini key lime pie
|$6.25
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|French Silk Pie
|$3.29
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Pork Pot Pie
|$11.00
Savory Red Table Meat Co. pork and root vegetable filling is encased in a beautifully light and flaky Baker's Field pastry crust.
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
|$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Fruit Hand Pie
|$5.95
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Sesame Ginger Peach Pie
|$8.95
fresh baked ginger peach pie, whipped cream, sesame seeds
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$8.95
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Large Super Pie
|$26.99
A Carbone's Original!
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie
|Small Super Pie
|$21.99
A Carbone's Original!
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|FRENCH SILK PIE
|$10.00
oreo crust, chocolate mouse, ganache, merlot cherry sauce, whipped cream, chocolate shavings - made from our in-house pastry chef at our sister store, Holman's Table
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Speyside Vegge Pie (COLD)
|$10.00
Mushroom, leek and white bean pie in a buttery crust. This is a lovely vegetarian pie that even meat eaters will enjoy
|Beef Wellington Pie (Frozen)
|$8.00
In honor of St. George's Day (patron saint of England), we have prepared our favorite pie. Our buttery crust is filled with prime beef, crimini mushrooms and ham in an all beef gravy. The English will be proud!
|Cottage Pie (no side)
|$14.00
A secret recipe from years ago, this beef deep dish will satisfy your taste buds. We top it off with Merlins house mashed potatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Pot Pie
|$15.95
Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Sesame Ginger Peach Pie
|$8.95
fresh baked ginger peach pie, whipped cream, sesame seeds
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$8.95
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Buttermilk Pie with Strawberries
|$6.00
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Murray's Raspberry Pie
|$10.00
fresh raspberries, whipped cream
|Whole Raspberry Pie
|$50.00
only available with 72 hours' notice, thanks!
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$40.00
only available with 72 hours' notice, thanks!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Apple Pie
|$5.95
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
|Mango Coconut Creme Pie Puff
|$10.00
Lemongrass and Coconut
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Piggy Pie
|$20.00
Brioche crust, pork sausage, pepperoni, bacon emulsion, toasted black pepper fennel, oregano.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Sesame Ginger Peach Pie
|$8.95
fresh baked ginger peach pie, whipped cream, sesame seeds
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$8.95
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Ice Cream Pie
|$4.99
Our homemade chocolate cookie crust with caramelicious ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Rustic Pot Pie
|$22.00
Wild Acres organic chicken | thyme | celery | onion | carrots | sweet peas | puff pastry
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Shepherd's Pie
|$18.00
Ground beef slow cooked with peas, carrots, mushrooms, and onions, in brown gravy topped with toasted mashed potatoes.
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Key Lime Pie Shake!
|$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
FRENCH FRIES
Christos Greek Restaurant
2632 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Cherry Pie
|$5.25
Glazed cherries baked in phyllo with ricotta and cream cheese
PIZZA
Pizzeria Lola
5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
House red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
|Hawaii Pie-O
|$18.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, cream, serrano peppers
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hello Pizza
3904 SUNNYSIDE RD, Edina
|12" Tavern Pie
|$17.75
House red sauce, mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, jalapeno, honey
|16" Tavern Pie
|$24.95
House red sauce, mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, jalapeno, honey
The Buttered Tin
2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis
|Hand Pie
|$5.00
|Pie Slice
|$4.00
- 2