Pies in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
mini key lime pie$6.25
Item pic

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Silk Pie$3.29
My Burger Skyway image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Pot Pie$11.00
Savory Red Table Meat Co. pork and root vegetable filling is encased in a beautifully light and flaky Baker's Field pastry crust.
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie) image

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$6.00
Baked spinach pie served warm, fresh out of the oven, wrapped in filo with baby spinach, leek, Greek feta cheese, dill, and parsley.
fb823a19-4042-403b-b1b5-a6ffed56f8a8 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Hand Pie$5.95
CHICKEN POT PIE$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
Tavern Pie image

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Pie$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Ginger Peach Pie$8.95
fresh baked ginger peach pie, whipped cream, sesame seeds
Lemon Meringue Pie$8.95
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
Item pic

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Super Pie$26.99
A Carbone's Original!
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie
Small Super Pie$21.99
A Carbone's Original!
Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Shrimp, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Fresh Tomato, Extra Cheese. Please allow 10 extra minutes to prepare a Super Pie
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
FRENCH SILK PIE$10.00
oreo crust, chocolate mouse, ganache, merlot cherry sauce, whipped cream, chocolate shavings - made from our in-house pastry chef at our sister store, Holman's Table
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Speyside Vegge Pie (COLD)$10.00
Mushroom, leek and white bean pie in a buttery crust. This is a lovely vegetarian pie that even meat eaters will enjoy
Beef Wellington Pie (Frozen)$8.00
In honor of St. George's Day (patron saint of England), we have prepared our favorite pie. Our buttery crust is filled with prime beef, crimini mushrooms and ham in an all beef gravy. The English will be proud!
Cottage Pie (no side)$14.00
A secret recipe from years ago, this beef deep dish will satisfy your taste buds. We top it off with Merlins house mashed potatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese.
My Burger Richfield image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pot Pie$15.95
Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Ginger Peach Pie$8.95
fresh baked ginger peach pie, whipped cream, sesame seeds
Lemon Meringue Pie$8.95
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pie with Strawberries$6.00
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Murray's Raspberry Pie$10.00
fresh raspberries, whipped cream
Whole Raspberry Pie$50.00
only available with 72 hours' notice, thanks!
Whole Key Lime Pie$40.00
only available with 72 hours' notice, thanks!
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$5.95
Mango Coconut Creme Pie Puff image

 

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Coconut Creme Pie Puff$10.00
Lemongrass and Coconut
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Piggy Pie$20.00
Brioche crust, pork sausage, pepperoni, bacon emulsion, toasted black pepper fennel, oregano.
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sesame Ginger Peach Pie$8.95
fresh baked ginger peach pie, whipped cream, sesame seeds
Lemon Meringue Pie$8.95
brûléed lemon meringue pie, lime reduction, tajin dusting
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ice Cream Pie$4.99
Our homemade chocolate cookie crust with caramelicious ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream.
My Burger- Stadium Village image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rustic Pot Pie$22.00
Wild Acres organic chicken | thyme | celery | onion | carrots | sweet peas | puff pastry
8f1c9498-1920-41da-9f7d-3548493ab636 image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$18.00
Ground beef slow cooked with peas, carrots, mushrooms, and onions, in brown gravy topped with toasted mashed potatoes.
My Burger Uptown image

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
Christos Greek Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Christos Greek Restaurant

2632 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Pie$5.25
Glazed cherries baked in phyllo with ricotta and cream cheese
Tavern Pie image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Lola

5557 XERXES AVE S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Tavern Pie$18.00
House red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
Hawaii Pie-O$18.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, provolone, cream, serrano peppers
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hello Pizza

3904 SUNNYSIDE RD, Edina

Avg 4.6 (585 reviews)
Takeout
12" Tavern Pie$17.75
House red sauce, mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, jalapeno, honey
16" Tavern Pie$24.95
House red sauce, mozzarella, natural casing pepperoni, jalapeno, honey
The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

2445 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hand Pie$5.00
Pie Slice$4.00
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Lucca

7250 CEDAR LAKE RD S, ST LOUIS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Pie Zano$9.49
Cold Sandwich - Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomato, mayo
