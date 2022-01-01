Pineapple fried rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#62 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.00
Rice, pineapple, yellow onion, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, garlic, pea pod, egg
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.75
Rice fried with pineapple, egg, onion, sweet peas, carrots, raisins and cilantro. Can be made GF or V upon request.
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|53. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$11.99
Pineapple, egg, raisin, cashew, peas, carrot, and yellow curry served with sliced cucumber.