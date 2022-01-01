Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Naviya’s Thai Brasserie image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#62 Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Rice, pineapple, yellow onion, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, garlic, pea pod, egg
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Pineapple Fried Rice image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.75
Rice fried with pineapple, egg, onion, sweet peas, carrots, raisins and cilantro. Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
More about Coconut Thai
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
53. Pineapple Fried Rice$11.99
Pineapple, egg, raisin, cashew, peas, carrot, and yellow curry served with sliced cucumber.
More about Thai Fusion

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Pad Thai

Pho

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Tzatziki

Thai Coffee

Chicken Fried Steaks

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston