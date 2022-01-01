Po boy in Minneapolis
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.00
A soft hoagie filled with breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and Louisiana hot sauce. Served with house pickles and your choice of side.
Mr. Paul's Supper Club
3917 B Market Street, Edina
|Oyster Po'Boy
|$15.00
Corn meal, lemon aioli, shredduce, tomato
|Crawfish Po'Boy
|$14.00
Shrettuce, tomato, remoulade
|PB & J Po'Boy
|$12.00
Battered fried, peanut butter, jelly, Old Dutch