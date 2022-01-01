Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve po boy

The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.00
A soft hoagie filled with breaded shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and Louisiana hot sauce. Served with house pickles and your choice of side.
More about The Unofficial
Mr. Paul's Supper Club image

 

Mr. Paul's Supper Club

3917 B Market Street, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Po'Boy$15.00
Corn meal, lemon aioli, shredduce, tomato
Crawfish Po'Boy$14.00
Shrettuce, tomato, remoulade
PB & J Po'Boy$12.00
Battered fried, peanut butter, jelly, Old Dutch
More about Mr. Paul's Supper Club
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Shrimp Po-Boy$17.00
pickled fresno peppers and celery, dehydrated tomatoes, yuzu mayo, smoked herb butter, fries
More about Northeast Social

