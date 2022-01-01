Pork belly in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pork belly
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|PORK BELLY SKILLET
|$20.00
house-cured & smoked pork belly, over-easy egg, fried potatoes, confit onion, pickled peppers, bacon hollandaise
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Pork Belly Sandwich
|$15.00
Pork Belly, Asian slaw, jalapenos, Polynesian sauce on a brioche bun
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|PORK BELLY BITE
|$8.50
crispy pork belly, black pepper, cilantro, sweet chili sauce
STEPCHLD
24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
|Pork Belly & Ginger Coconut Rice
|$22.00
kimchi, sesame seed, gochujang mayo
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Pork Belly Curry
|$20.00
Crispy pork belly coconut green curry, served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, carrot, nuoc cham, bibb lettuce, basil, & cilantro.
*contains shellfish*, Gluten-free
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$13.75
Marinated and slow cooked pork belly served with Thai salsa.
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Chashu 2pc (pork belly)
|$2.50
TACOS
Taberna
3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Pork Belly
|$3.75
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|32. Roasted Pork Belly
|$11.99