Pork belly in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pork belly

The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PORK BELLY SKILLET$20.00
house-cured & smoked pork belly, over-easy egg, fried potatoes, confit onion, pickled peppers, bacon hollandaise
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Sandwich$15.00
Pork Belly, Asian slaw, jalapenos, Polynesian sauce on a brioche bun
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Item pic

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY BITE$8.50
crispy pork belly, black pepper, cilantro, sweet chili sauce
More about moto-i
Banner pic

 

STEPCHLD

24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly & Ginger Coconut Rice$22.00
kimchi, sesame seed, gochujang mayo
More about STEPCHLD
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Curry$20.00
Crispy pork belly coconut green curry, served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, carrot, nuoc cham, bibb lettuce, basil, & cilantro.
*contains shellfish*, Gluten-free
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pork Belly$13.75
Marinated and slow cooked pork belly served with Thai salsa.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Chashu 2pc (pork belly)$2.50
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Item pic

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly$3.75
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch and Our Locally Sourced, Freshly Made White Corn Tortillas
More about Taberna
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
32. Roasted Pork Belly$11.99
More about Thai Fusion

