Pork chops in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Pork Chop
|$21.95
Whisky-Glazed 12oz Bone-In Rib Chop with Choice of Autumn Rice, Fries, Tater Tots, Mashed or Baked Potato. Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon & Cheddar $2
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Duroc Pork Chop
|$36.00
braised kale, white bean, bacon cider reduction
More about Martina
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Pork Chop
|$35.00
Parsnip Puree, Manzana Jus, Pear