Pork chops in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pork chops

Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Chop$21.95
Whisky-Glazed 12oz Bone-In Rib Chop with Choice of Autumn Rice, Fries, Tater Tots, Mashed or Baked Potato. Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon & Cheddar $2
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duroc Pork Chop$36.00
braised kale, white bean, bacon cider reduction
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$35.00
Parsnip Puree, Manzana Jus, Pear
More about Martina
The Kenwood image

 

The Kenwood

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$32.00
More about The Kenwood
Pork Chop image

FRENCH FRIES

Spoon and Stable

211 N. First St Suite 150, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Pork Chop$32.00
tamarind glaze, yu choy, turnip, curry jus (gf/df)
More about Spoon and Stable

