Pork ribs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pork ribs
More about Boomin Barbecue
BBQ
Boomin Barbecue
949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Pork Short Rib
|$28.00
served with Potato Bread, Sauce, and Pickles.
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$0.00
served with Potato Bread, Sauce, and Pickles.
|Pork Rib Plate
|$21.00
Half pound pork ribs, potato bread, sauce, pickles. Choice of two sides.
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market
Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market
920 East Lake St., Minneapolis
|LBS Pork Rib Tips
|$12.00
|Full Slab Pork Ribs
|$31.00
Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices, slow smoked for 6 hours until juicy and tender – no sauce needed, but our secret recipe BBQ sauce is available on request
|Pork Rib Tips
|$12.00
One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|St. Louis Pork Ribs
|$24.00
A 6-bone rack of ribs is covered in rub, slow roasted until tender, and then caramelized on the grill. Finished with chili flake, parsley, and lemon.
More about Young Joni
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$24.00
gochujang bbq sauce*, pickled vegetables
*contains gluten
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Asian Glazed Pork Ribs (GF) (DF)
|$15.00
Three Pieces Of Spareribs Mildly Coated In Asian-Indian Fusion Glaze Served With Smoked Apple & Sweet Potato Salad With A Side of Truffle Garlic aioli.
(GF) (DF)
More about Kindee Thai
Kindee Thai
719 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$11.00
Coconut BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw
More about Colita
BBQ
Colita
5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis
|KANSAS CITY PORK RIBS
|$26.00
tamarind, sweet herbs, peas, radish, tortilla crumble, parmesan
*3 per order*
More about The Fabled Rooster
The Fabled Rooster
520 N 4th St, Minneapolis
|Pork Ribs- Half Rack
|$17.00
Half Rack St Louise Style cut Pork Ribs, Choice of BBQ Sauce and served with Texas Toast and Bread & Butter Pickles
|Pork Ribs- Full Rack
|$32.00
Full Rack St Louise Style cut Pork Ribs, Choice of BBQ Sauce and served with Texas Toast and Bread & Butter Pickles