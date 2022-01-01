Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pork ribs

Item pic

BBQ

Boomin Barbecue

949 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Short Rib$28.00
served with Potato Bread, Sauce, and Pickles.
Pork Spare Ribs$0.00
served with Potato Bread, Sauce, and Pickles.
Pork Rib Plate$21.00
Half pound pork ribs, potato bread, sauce, pickles. Choice of two sides.
More about Boomin Barbecue
Full Slab Pork Ribs image

 

Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market

920 East Lake St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LBS Pork Rib Tips$12.00
Full Slab Pork Ribs$31.00
Dry rubbed with our special blend of spices, slow smoked for 6 hours until juicy and tender – no sauce needed, but our secret recipe BBQ sauce is available on request
Pork Rib Tips$12.00
One full POUND of our tender and juicy rib tips, dry rubbed and slow smoked for 6 hours.
More about Soul to Soul Smokehouse - Midtown Global Market
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
St. Louis Pork Ribs$24.00
A 6-bone rack of ribs is covered in rub, slow roasted until tender, and then caramelized on the grill. Finished with chili flake, parsley, and lemon.
More about Bar La Grassa
Item pic

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Spare Ribs$24.00
gochujang bbq sauce*, pickled vegetables
*contains gluten
More about Young Joni
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Glazed Pork Ribs (GF) (DF)$15.00
Three Pieces Of Spareribs Mildly Coated In Asian-Indian Fusion Glaze Served With Smoked Apple & Sweet Potato Salad With A Side of Truffle Garlic aioli.
(GF) (DF)
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Consumer pic

 

Kindee Thai

719 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Spare Ribs$11.00
Coconut BBQ Sauce, Asian Slaw
More about Kindee Thai
14cf0bda-b890-4e85-a2ca-600e6052d4f0 image

BBQ

Colita

5400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (11337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KANSAS CITY PORK RIBS$26.00
tamarind, sweet herbs, peas, radish, tortilla crumble, parmesan
*3 per order*
More about Colita
Item pic

 

The Fabled Rooster

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Ribs- Half Rack$17.00
Half Rack St Louise Style cut Pork Ribs, Choice of BBQ Sauce and served with Texas Toast and Bread & Butter Pickles
Pork Ribs- Full Rack$32.00
Full Rack St Louise Style cut Pork Ribs, Choice of BBQ Sauce and served with Texas Toast and Bread & Butter Pickles
More about The Fabled Rooster

