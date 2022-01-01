Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve prawns

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Prawns$23.00
5 grilled Blue Prawns garnished with chermoula and grilled scallions.
More about Bar La Grassa
Smith & Porter Steakhouse

428 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prawns$39.00
More about Smith & Porter Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Prawns$21.00
Fried prawns with Sriracha mayo and rice vinegar. 4 per order.
More about 112 Eatery
Great Wall Restaurant

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prawns in Garlic Sauce🌶️$18.50
Golden Sand Prawns🌶️$20.95
Prawns Sauteed in Hot Spicy Sauce🌶️$18.50
More about Great Wall Restaurant

