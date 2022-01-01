Prawns in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve prawns
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Grilled Prawns
|$23.00
5 grilled Blue Prawns garnished with chermoula and grilled scallions.
More about Smith & Porter Steakhouse
Smith & Porter Steakhouse
428 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis
|Prawns
|$39.00
More about 112 Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Blue Prawns
|$21.00
Fried prawns with Sriracha mayo and rice vinegar. 4 per order.