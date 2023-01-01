Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve prime ribs

MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park image

 

MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N

9690 Colorado Ln N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Rib French Dip$17.00
Thin sliced ribeye topped with melted Swiss cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. Served on a French roll with a side of au jus.
More about MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ROASTED PRIME RIB$35.00
9 oz ribeye, rosemary roasted fingerlings,
char roasted broccolini
PRIME RIB PHILLY$20.00
crispy fried chicken, smoked tomato sauce,
butterkäse, parmesan, sage pesto, brioche bun, served with fries & garlic aioli
More about The Copper Hen
d3f85dd9-8d2a-40cf-93fc-e278c02ffde0 image

 

Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prime Rib French Dip$23.95
(GF Available) This isn't a standard deli-sliced French dip sandwich. At Hell's Kitchen, we slow-roast a prime rib for hours until it's so tender, it falls apart with a fork. We'll serve yours piled with mounds of thin slices on a grilled ciabatta bun with plenty of roasted garlic au jus for dipping.
More about Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
Item pic

 

Stanley's Northeast Barroom

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Dip$17.00
Shaved prime rib, horsey sauce, provolone, au jus
*Gluten-Friendly Option*
More about Stanley's Northeast Barroom
Item pic

 

The Block Food & Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Dip$17.00
Shaved prime rib, horsey sauce, provolone, au jus
*Gluten-Friendly Option*
More about The Block Food & Drink
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Hash$16.00
Shaved prime rib, queso, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, roasted poblanos
Prime Rib Dip$17.00
Shaved prime rib, horsey sauce, provolone, au jus
*Gluten-Friendly Option*
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

