Prime ribs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
9690 Colorado Ln N, Brooklyn Park
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$17.00
Thin sliced ribeye topped with melted Swiss cheese and creamy horseradish sauce. Served on a French roll with a side of au jus.
More about The Copper Hen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|ROASTED PRIME RIB
|$35.00
9 oz ribeye, rosemary roasted fingerlings,
char roasted broccolini
|PRIME RIB PHILLY
|$20.00
crispy fried chicken, smoked tomato sauce,
butterkäse, parmesan, sage pesto, brioche bun, served with fries & garlic aioli
More about Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$23.95
(GF Available) This isn't a standard deli-sliced French dip sandwich. At Hell's Kitchen, we slow-roast a prime rib for hours until it's so tender, it falls apart with a fork. We'll serve yours piled with mounds of thin slices on a grilled ciabatta bun with plenty of roasted garlic au jus for dipping.
More about Stanley's Northeast Barroom
Stanley's Northeast Barroom
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Prime Rib Dip
|$17.00
Shaved prime rib, horsey sauce, provolone, au jus
*Gluten-Friendly Option*
More about The Block Food & Drink
The Block Food & Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Prime Rib Dip
|$17.00
Shaved prime rib, horsey sauce, provolone, au jus
*Gluten-Friendly Option*
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Prime Rib Hash
|$16.00
Shaved prime rib, queso, breakfast potatoes, onions, peppers, roasted poblanos
|Prime Rib Dip
|$17.00
Shaved prime rib, horsey sauce, provolone, au jus
*Gluten-Friendly Option*