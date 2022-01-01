Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Slice | Prosciutto & Arugula$4.75
Broders' New York style Prosciutto & Arugula pizza slice.
Sliced Sopressata, Prosciutto & Genoa | Citterio$9.75
All natural and thinly sliced trio of Sopressata Salame, Prosciutto, and Genoa Salame. 6oz.
18" Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$26.25
8 slices | Garlic oil, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with fresh arugula and Pecorino Romano.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Wrapped Peppers$12.00
house lemon ricotta, lemon jam, and pistachio oil
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto di Parma$20.00
4 ounces
More about Bar La Grassa
Prosciutto di Parma image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto di Parma$0.00
(Italy) If Parmigiano Reggiano is the king of cheeses, Prosciutto di Parma is the undoubtedly the queen of cured meats. There's nothing quite like it. Sweet, nutty, salty, and buttery, it's been in production since pre-Roman times.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
The APP (Arugula, Prosciutto, Pear)$18.00
Thick Slices of Prosciutto, Fresh Cut Sliced Pears, Arugula, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella Cheese, Chopped Walnuts And Drizzle Of Olive Oil
More about PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
Consumer pic

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto$5.50
Prosciutto with cream cheese and black pepper. Gluten free.
More about Okome House
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Pizza$26.00
More about EaTo
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pierogi - Cualiflower, 7yr Aged Cheddar, Golden Raisin, Prosciutto, Onion Gazpacho$15.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PROSCIUTTO di SAN DANIELE$9.00
GF, DF | Prosciutto with adotta figs
More about Terzo
Item pic

 

Café Cerés - Armatage

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
PROSCIUTTO & BASIL CROISSANT$14.00
Honey za'atar croissant sandwich with basil, tomato, prosciutto, and thin layer of mayonnaise.
Allergens: wheat, seeds, allium, eggs, dairy.
More about Café Cerés - Armatage
Item pic

 

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Rollups$11.50
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto Stuffed with
Fontina Cheese, Rolled, Melted and
served with Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Parsley
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Burrata, Watermelon & Prosciutto Salad$15.00
Watermelon, Burrata, Mint, and Prosciutto with honey and a little chili flake.
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Takeout
Halibut with Prosciutto Crust and Salmoriglio Sauce$34.00
Pan Seared halibut with prosciutto and sage crust. Served with braised artichokes.
More about 112 Eatery
Item pic

 

ie | Italian Eatery

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
720 DAY DRIED PROSCIUTTO & IMPORTED BURRATA$19.00
Seasonal mostarda, prosciutto, imported burrata, grilled bread
More about ie | Italian Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Stew

Fish And Chips

Huevos Rancheros

Fajita Salad

Salmon Rolls

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tomato Soup

Turkey Bacon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston