Prosciutto in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Pizza Slice | Prosciutto & Arugula
|$4.75
Broders' New York style Prosciutto & Arugula pizza slice.
|Sliced Sopressata, Prosciutto & Genoa | Citterio
|$9.75
All natural and thinly sliced trio of Sopressata Salame, Prosciutto, and Genoa Salame. 6oz.
|18" Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$26.25
8 slices | Garlic oil, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, topped with fresh arugula and Pecorino Romano.
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Prosciutto Wrapped Peppers
|$12.00
house lemon ricotta, lemon jam, and pistachio oil
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$20.00
4 ounces
Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$0.00
(Italy) If Parmigiano Reggiano is the king of cheeses, Prosciutto di Parma is the undoubtedly the queen of cured meats. There's nothing quite like it. Sweet, nutty, salty, and buttery, it's been in production since pre-Roman times.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
PIZZA SHARK - 2210 Hennepin Ave
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|The APP (Arugula, Prosciutto, Pear)
|$18.00
Thick Slices of Prosciutto, Fresh Cut Sliced Pears, Arugula, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Mozzarella Cheese, Chopped Walnuts And Drizzle Of Olive Oil
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Prosciutto
|$5.50
Prosciutto with cream cheese and black pepper. Gluten free.
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Pierogi - Cualiflower, 7yr Aged Cheddar, Golden Raisin, Prosciutto, Onion Gazpacho
|$15.00
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|PROSCIUTTO di SAN DANIELE
|$9.00
GF, DF | Prosciutto with adotta figs
Café Cerés - Armatage
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|PROSCIUTTO & BASIL CROISSANT
|$14.00
Honey za'atar croissant sandwich with basil, tomato, prosciutto, and thin layer of mayonnaise.
Allergens: wheat, seeds, allium, eggs, dairy.
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina
|Prosciutto Rollups
|$11.50
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto Stuffed with
Fontina Cheese, Rolled, Melted and
served with Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Parsley
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Burrata, Watermelon & Prosciutto Salad
|$15.00
Watermelon, Burrata, Mint, and Prosciutto with honey and a little chili flake.
FRENCH FRIES
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Halibut with Prosciutto Crust and Salmoriglio Sauce
|$34.00
Pan Seared halibut with prosciutto and sage crust. Served with braised artichokes.