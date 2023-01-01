Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

 

Full Tilt Tavern

8301 Normandale Blvd,, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Our Slow-Roasted Pulled Pork Slathered In Our Scratch Made Spicy Pineapple BBQ & Topped With Onion Crisps. Served On A Grilled Pub Bun With Seasoned Skin-On Fries & Homemade Dill Pickles.
More about Full Tilt Tavern
Item pic

 

Toma Mojo Grill Richfield - 1700 East 66th Street

1700 East 66th Street, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.59
Pulled Pork, slaw, pickled peppers
More about Toma Mojo Grill Richfield - 1700 East 66th Street
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
braised pork, Carolina bbq sauce, coleslaw, brioche bun
More about Day Block Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Skirt Steaks

Clam Chowder

Goat Cheese Salad

Ravioli

Vegetable Tempura

Fettuccine Alfredo

Baklava

French Onion Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (172 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1090 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston