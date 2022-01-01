Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
mini pumpkin cheesecake$6.50
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake$8.00
Pumpkin cheesecake on a ginger spiced crust. Topped with toasted bourbon meringue and served with walnut brittle.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Broder's Pasta Bar image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE$9.00
Spiced Cookie Crust, Toasted Bourbon Meringue, Walnut Brittle / V
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie$4.00
Brownie topped with a caramel swirl cheesecake
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar

