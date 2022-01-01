Pumpkin cheesecake in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
yum! kitchen and bakery - Saint Louis Park
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|mini pumpkin cheesecake
|$6.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$8.00
Pumpkin cheesecake on a ginger spiced crust. Topped with toasted bourbon meringue and served with walnut brittle.
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
Spiced Cookie Crust, Toasted Bourbon Meringue, Walnut Brittle / V