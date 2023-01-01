Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Hark! Cafe

430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quiche with Gruyère, Collard greens, and shallot$7.00
Collards, gruyère, and shallot quiche Ft. Signature hark pie crust!
Contains soy, coconut, and cashew
More about Hark! Cafe
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE QUICHE$16.00
rotating seasonal quiche made from scratch. served with a mixed green salad.
More about The Copper Hen
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Quiche$19.00
Made in-house with organic eggs, cream, butter, and flour.
Chilled, reheating instructions included.
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
Main pic

 

The Hilltop - 5101 Arcadia Ave

5101 Arcadia Ave, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine$14.00
More about The Hilltop - 5101 Arcadia Ave
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés - Armatage

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUICHE$7.00
More about Café Cerés - Armatage
Item pic

 

French Meadow

2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Signature Quiche$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | goat cheese | roasted tomatoes | leeks organic spinach | organic spring greens or hash browns
(vegetarian)
More about French Meadow
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés - Linden Hills

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUICHE$7.00
More about Café Cerés - Linden Hills

