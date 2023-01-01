Quiche in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve quiche
Hark! Cafe
430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis
|Quiche with Gruyère, Collard greens, and shallot
|$7.00
Collards, gruyère, and shallot quiche Ft. Signature hark pie crust!
Contains soy, coconut, and cashew
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|VEGGIE QUICHE
|$16.00
rotating seasonal quiche made from scratch. served with a mixed green salad.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Whole Quiche
|$19.00
Made in-house with organic eggs, cream, butter, and flour.
Chilled, reheating instructions included.
The Hilltop - 5101 Arcadia Ave
5101 Arcadia Ave, Edina
|Quiche Lorraine
|$14.00
French Meadow
2610 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Signature Quiche
|$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | goat cheese | roasted tomatoes | leeks organic spinach | organic spring greens or hash browns
(vegetarian)