Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve quinoa salad

The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLACKENED CHICKEN QUINOA SALAD$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
More about The Loop - MPLS
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Quinoa Salad (GF & DF)
More about Heather's
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quinoa Salmon Salad*$19.00
Pan-seared salmon seasoned with Darling's Butcher Salt™ (prepared medium), crispy chickpeas, avocado, quinoa, spring mix, pickled Fresno, and roasted cauliflower tossed in Italian herb vinaigrette, garnished with charred lemon.
More about The Block Food + Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Teriyaki Chicken

Shawarma

Kimchi

Buffalo Wings

Pho

Pork Chops

Key Lime Pies

Filet Mignon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston