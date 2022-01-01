Quinoa salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve quinoa salad
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|BLACKENED CHICKEN QUINOA SALAD
|$16.00
Blackened chicken breast, quinoa, avocado, cilantro,
chopped spinach, roasted peppers, fresh herbs, fresno
chilies, feta and mango yogurt dressing
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Curried Quinoa Salad (GF & DF)
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Blackened Chicken Quinoa Salad
|$16.00
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Quinoa Salmon Salad*
|$19.00
Pan-seared salmon seasoned with Darling's Butcher Salt™ (prepared medium), crispy chickpeas, avocado, quinoa, spring mix, pickled Fresno, and roasted cauliflower tossed in Italian herb vinaigrette, garnished with charred lemon.