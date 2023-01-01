Rasmalai in Minneapolis
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Rasmalai Mousse & Dragon Fruit Tango (GF) (CN)
|$12.00
Rasmalai (Milk Mousse) Stuffed with Dragon Fruit Served With Blueberry Gel, Silver Sugar & Berries.
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Rasmalai
|$5.49
Soft milk curds cooked in sugar syrup and soaked in rabdi and served with mixed nuts
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Rasmalai
|$6.00