Ravioli in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Kale Ravioli | Frozen
|$14.00
V | Frozen | 16 pieces | Housemade spinach and egg pasta filled with a delicious blend of Tuscan kale, spinach, ricotta, mascarpone, lemon, herbs and spices.
|Cheese Ravioli | Frozen
|$10.00
V | Frozen | Housemade egg pasta filled with goat cheese, ricotta, and Grana Padano. 16 per order.
|Pea & Leek Ravioli | Frozen
|$14.00
V | Frozen | 16 pieces | Housemade spinach pasta filled with a tasty mix of leeks, peas, ricotta, goat cheese, fresh mint, herbs and spices.
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$15.00
Aliment Pasta Co. butternut squash ravioli, brown butter, sage, whey, golden squash & pepitas
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Grilled Veggie Ravioli Entree
|$12.98
Mixed grilled n (red pepper, green pepper, mushroom, and onions) veggies inside of ravioli pasta with signature Alfredo. Vegan upon request.
|Meat Ravioli Entree
|$12.98
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
More about Bar La Grassa
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Crab Ravioli
|$28.00
10 house made ravioli filled with crab, grated onion, and heavy cream. Topped with shellfish vermouth cream sauce and minced chives.
More about Carbone's Pizza
Carbone's Pizza
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$11.50
4 cheese blend of Ricotta, Parmesan, Asiago and Romano, combined with your of sauce topped w/Moz Ch
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
PIZZA
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
521 W 98th St, Bloomington
|Grilled Veggie Ravioli Entree
|$12.98
Mixed grilled n (red pepper, green pepper, mushroom, and onions) veggies inside of ravioli pasta with signature Alfredo. Vegan upon request.
|Kids Meat Ravioli
|$7.98
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
|Meat Ravioli Entree
|$12.98
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Ravioli Bolognese
|$19.99
|Fried Ravioli with Meatsauce
|$11.99
More about Martina
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Celery Root Ravioli
|$29.00
King Crab, Beurre Blanc, Chervil
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|15. RAVIOLI DI CAVOLO
|$20.00
Spinach Pasta With Tuscan Kale & Ricotta Filling, Hazelnut Cream, Sherry, Tarragon, Nutmeg V
|5. RAVIOLI
|$20.00
Spinach Pasta, Pea, Leek & Ricotta Filling, Bechamel, Lemon, Mint, Agrumato