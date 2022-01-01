Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Ravioli | Frozen$14.00
V | Frozen | 16 pieces | Housemade spinach and egg pasta filled with a delicious blend of Tuscan kale, spinach, ricotta, mascarpone, lemon, herbs and spices.
Cheese Ravioli | Frozen$10.00
V | Frozen | Housemade egg pasta filled with goat cheese, ricotta, and Grana Padano. 16 per order.
Pea & Leek Ravioli | Frozen$14.00
V | Frozen | 16 pieces | Housemade spinach pasta filled with a tasty mix of leeks, peas, ricotta, goat cheese, fresh mint, herbs and spices.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Ravioli$15.00
Aliment Pasta Co. butternut squash ravioli, brown butter, sage, whey, golden squash & pepitas
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Ravioli Entree$12.98
Mixed grilled n (red pepper, green pepper, mushroom, and onions) veggies inside of ravioli pasta with signature Alfredo. Vegan upon request.
Meat Ravioli Entree$12.98
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Ravioli$28.00
10 house made ravioli filled with crab, grated onion, and heavy cream. Topped with shellfish vermouth cream sauce and minced chives.
More about Bar La Grassa
Carbone's Pizza image

 

Carbone's Pizza

2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114, Saint Anthony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$11.50
4 cheese blend of Ricotta, Parmesan, Asiago and Romano, combined with your of sauce topped w/Moz Ch
More about Carbone's Pizza
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

521 W 98th St, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Ravioli Entree$12.98
Mixed grilled n (red pepper, green pepper, mushroom, and onions) veggies inside of ravioli pasta with signature Alfredo. Vegan upon request.
Kids Meat Ravioli$7.98
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Meat Ravioli Entree$12.98
Meat ravioli, meat sauce, and parmesan cheese.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli Bolognese$19.99
Fried Ravioli with Meatsauce$11.99
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Celery Root Ravioli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Celery Root Ravioli$29.00
King Crab, Beurre Blanc, Chervil
More about Martina
Item pic

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
15. RAVIOLI DI CAVOLO$20.00
Spinach Pasta With Tuscan Kale & Ricotta Filling, Hazelnut Cream, Sherry, Tarragon, Nutmeg V
5. RAVIOLI$20.00
Spinach Pasta, Pea, Leek & Ricotta Filling, Bechamel, Lemon, Mint, Agrumato
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Stuffed Ravioli$7.00
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Lobster Rolls

Tofu Salad

Margherita Pizza

Lasagna

Chow Mein

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston