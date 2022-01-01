Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
reuben$14.95
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & red pepper aioli on caraway rye
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$13.25
Classic pastrami with sauerkraut, Eggy's sauce and swiss on grilled marbled rye bread.
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Reubens$15.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns
More about Red Cow
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben$13.00
slow-cooked corned beef sandwich, served with chips and cole slaw.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Reuben$22.98
Lean corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella.
Reuben Sanwich$10.98
Lean corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun.
12" Reuben$15.98
Lean corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Pizza$15.00
More about Red Rabbit
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$14.00
House braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marble rye.
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$15.00
Stanley’s famous Reuben with slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, marble rye Sub turkey for corned beef at no charge
Vegan Reuben$14.00
Corned beets, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and marble rye
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$15.00
A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & MRP Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side
Deluxe Reuben Tots$16.00
The Ultimate Irish Nacho!! Bunches of crunchy seasoned tater tots, topped with our ale cheese sauce, braised corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Perfect for one person or six!!
Reuben w/Fries$15.00
A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & MRP Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben$16.99
Homemade Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
More about Fireside Foundry
Item pic

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$16.50
House smoked corned beef, curtido, gruyere, thousand island, heritage grain rye.
served with kettle chips & pickles
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben$17.00
Slow cooked Corned Beef with 1,000 Island dressing, Gruyere cheese and Sauerkraut on Toasted Rye Bread
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Reuben$12.95
Grilled rye piled high with fresh roasted corned beef with swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$10.99
This classic features house made corned beef, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Reuben image

 

Kieran’s Irish Pub

85 6th Street North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$15.00
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island on toasted rye
More about Kieran’s Irish Pub
Tempeh Reuben image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempeh Reuben (V)$14.00
Marinated grilled tempeh patty, sauerkraut, firecracker slaw tomato-soy aioli, Herbivorous Butcher vegan Swiss “cheese” house-made organic sourdough rye. Vegan.
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Morrissey's Irish Pub image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$16.00
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

Standish Cafe

2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing, sauerkraut, pumpernickel, house pickle
More about Standish Cafe
Reuben image

 

The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$12.95
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island on toasted rye
More about The Local Irish Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
The Reuben$13.00
house made corned beef, swiss cheese, house made sauerkraut, on rye bread
More about The Sheridan Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Chai Lattes

Pork Fried Rice

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pies

Chicken Nuggets

Fish And Chips

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Vegetable Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston