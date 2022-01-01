Reuben in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve reuben
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|reuben
|$14.95
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & red pepper aioli on caraway rye
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Pastrami Reuben
|$13.25
Classic pastrami with sauerkraut, Eggy's sauce and swiss on grilled marbled rye bread.
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Mini Reubens
|$15.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese & red cow sauce on pretzel buns
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$13.00
slow-cooked corned beef sandwich, served with chips and cole slaw.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|16" Reuben
|$22.98
Lean corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella.
|Reuben Sanwich
|$10.98
Lean corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie bun.
|12" Reuben
|$15.98
Lean corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, and mozzarella.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Reuben
|$14.00
House braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing on marble rye.
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Reuben
|$15.00
Stanley’s famous Reuben with slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, marble rye Sub turkey for corned beef at no charge
|Vegan Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beets, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and marble rye
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Reuben
|$15.00
A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & MRP Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side
|Deluxe Reuben Tots
|$16.00
The Ultimate Irish Nacho!! Bunches of crunchy seasoned tater tots, topped with our ale cheese sauce, braised corned beef, fresh sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Perfect for one person or six!!
|Reuben w/Fries
|$15.00
A pub specialty! We slow braise our corned beef brisket over 8 hours in Fullers London Porter. We hand pull the meat & top it with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & MRP Russian dressing on toasted marble rye bread. Served with your choice of side
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Reuben
|$16.99
Homemade Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, and Swiss Cheese. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Reuben
|$16.50
House smoked corned beef, curtido, gruyere, thousand island, heritage grain rye.
served with kettle chips & pickles
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$17.00
Slow cooked Corned Beef with 1,000 Island dressing, Gruyere cheese and Sauerkraut on Toasted Rye Bread
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Traditional Reuben
|$12.95
Grilled rye piled high with fresh roasted corned beef with swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island.
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Reuben
|$10.99
This classic features house made corned beef, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing.
Kieran’s Irish Pub
85 6th Street North, Minneapolis
|Reuben
|$15.00
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island on toasted rye
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Tempeh Reuben (V)
|$14.00
Marinated grilled tempeh patty, sauerkraut, firecracker slaw tomato-soy aioli, Herbivorous Butcher vegan Swiss “cheese” house-made organic sourdough rye. Vegan.
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Reuben Sandwich
|$16.00
Standish Cafe
2403 East 38th Street, Minneapolis
|Reuben
|$15.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing, sauerkraut, pumpernickel, house pickle
The Local Irish Pub
1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park
|Reuben
|$12.95
Slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island on toasted rye