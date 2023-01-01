Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice balls in
Minneapolis
/
Minneapolis
/
Rice Balls
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice balls
MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant
8459 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
No reviews yet
Coconut Rice Ball*
$4.95
More about MT Noodles Vietnamese Restaurant
Flamin' Thai - 16 University Ave NE,
16 University Ave NE,, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Crispy rice ball Salad
$17.00
More about Flamin' Thai - 16 University Ave NE,
Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis
Boneless Wings
Chicken Katsu
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Chai Lattes
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan
Mussels
Reuben
Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore
Northeast
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
North Loop
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
University
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Whittier
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Longfellow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Linden Hills
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More near Minneapolis to explore
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(178 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1019 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston