Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice bowls

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$9.29
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON RICE BOWL$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Naughty Greek Skyway image

 

The Naughty Greek Skyway

Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$12.00
More about The Naughty Greek Skyway
moto-i image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GINGER EGG RICE BOWL$14.00
hoisin, fischer family farms bacon, fried tofu, red onion, scallion, fried panko egg, bonito, beni shoga
More about moto-i
Logan's image

 

Logan's

1405 East Lake St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Rice Bowl$8.99
Chicken Rice Bowl$7.99
More about Logan's
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$16.00
Rice bowl -
house vegetables
fried egg
More about Gigi's Cafe
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
BOWL Chicken Wild Rice$7.00
More about Local Roots
Bowl Chicken Wild Rice image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Chicken Wild Rice$5.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Rice Bowl$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
More about The Loop - West End
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Fried Rice Bowl$16.00
Fried coconut rice with egg, power greens, carrot, pepper, broasted chicken, and topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, green onion, and peanuts
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Gyro Rice Bowl image

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro Rice Bowl$6.99
Turmeric Rice, Charbroiled Lamb-beef gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
Falafel Rice Bowl$6.99
Turmeric Rice, Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
Gyro Rice Bowl Combo$9.99
Turmeric Rice, Charbroiled Lamb-Beef Gyro slices, Tzatziki Sauce, Tomatoes, Lemon wedges, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
Combo comes with side of fries and a soda.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$9.49
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brown Rice Bowl Of-The-Day$8.95
Today's Bowl: Blackened chicken, black beans, sautéed onions and peppers over brown rice.
More about Hell's Cafeteria
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Creamy Wild Rice Soup$8.00
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Pork Fried Rice

Tamales

Key Lime Pies

Sundaes

Pad Thai

Tomato Basil Soup

Pork Belly

Chicken Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston