Rice bowls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice bowls
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
3179 Northdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Rice Bowl
|$9.29
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|SALMON RICE BOWL
|$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
The Naughty Greek Skyway
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St., Minneapolis
|Rice Bowl
|$12.00
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|GINGER EGG RICE BOWL
|$14.00
hoisin, fischer family farms bacon, fried tofu, red onion, scallion, fried panko egg, bonito, beni shoga
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Rice bowl -
house vegetables
fried egg
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|BOWL Chicken Wild Rice
|$7.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Bowl Chicken Wild Rice
|$5.95
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Fried Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Fried coconut rice with egg, power greens, carrot, pepper, broasted chicken, and topped with chipotle hollandaise sauce, green onion, and peanuts
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Gyro Rice Bowl
|$6.99
Turmeric Rice, Charbroiled Lamb-beef gyro slices, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
|Falafel Rice Bowl
|$6.99
Turmeric Rice, Falafels, Tzatziki sauce, Lemon wedges, Tomatoes, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
|Gyro Rice Bowl Combo
|$9.99
Turmeric Rice, Charbroiled Lamb-Beef Gyro slices, Tzatziki Sauce, Tomatoes, Lemon wedges, Onions and Mesclun salad mix tossed in Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
Combo comes with side of fries and a soda.
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl
|$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|Brown Rice Bowl Of-The-Day
|$8.95
Today's Bowl: Blackened chicken, black beans, sautéed onions and peppers over brown rice.