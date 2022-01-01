Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice noodles

Pho Mai image

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
#40 Rice Noodle Salad (Grilled Pork, Pork Sausage, Eggrolls or Veg Eggrolls)$10.95
More about Pho Mai
Amazing Thailand Uptown image

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Rice Noodle$3.00
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Noodles$3.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Noodles$3.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#62 Sawatdee Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in a savory stock with bean sprouts & cilantro.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Union Hmong Kitchen image

 

Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

520 North 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Khao Sen Rice Noodles$7.00
Chilled rice noodles, cabbage + veggie slaw, sweet chili vinaigrette, and chopped herbs (V, GF)
More about Union Hmong Kitchen at Graze

