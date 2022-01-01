Rice noodles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice noodles
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|#40 Rice Noodle Salad (Grilled Pork, Pork Sausage, Eggrolls or Veg Eggrolls)
|$10.95
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Side Rice Noodle
|$3.00
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Singapore Fried Rice Noodles (Spicy)
|$14.95
Chicken, pork, shrimp, egg, cabbage, carrots, bamboo strips, green and white onions wok tossed with curry seasoned thin rice noodles.
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#62 Sawatdee Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in a savory stock with bean sprouts & cilantro.