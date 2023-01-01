Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice pudding

Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Raisin Rice Pudding (GF)$6.00
Rice Pudding (GF)$6.00
More about Heather's - 5201 Chicago Ave S
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.00
More about Dancing Ganesha
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM

tbd, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
kheer (Rice Pudding)$4.00
creamy rice pudding
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
kheer (Rice Pudding)$4.00
creamy rice pudding
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Steamed Broccoli

Italian Subs

Mussels

Pierogies

Beef Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Tom Kha Soup

Grilled Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston