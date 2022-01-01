Rice soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice soup
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Quart Cold Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$12.00
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup
|$5.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl
|$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#15 Rice Soup
Rice in a chicken broth. Topped with green onions and cilantro
|#62 Sawatdee Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in a savory stock with bean sprouts & cilantro.
Hell's Cafeteria
86 S 9th St., Minneapolis
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup (CUP)
|$4.95
Alfredo's own recipe, this one has been perfected by batch upon batch served down at Hell's Kitchen. Our regulars and employees would agree, it's the definition of MN comfort food. 8 oz.