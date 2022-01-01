Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rice soup

Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Cold Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup$12.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Cup$5.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
Chicken Wild Rice Soup - Bowl$8.00
chicken | Minnesota wild rice | carrots | onion | cream | scallions (gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#15 Rice Soup
Rice in a chicken broth. Topped with green onions and cilantro
#62 Sawatdee Rice Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in a savory stock with bean sprouts & cilantro.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Item pic

 

Hell's Cafeteria

86 S 9th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wild Rice Soup (CUP)$4.95
Alfredo's own recipe, this one has been perfected by batch upon batch served down at Hell's Kitchen. Our regulars and employees would agree, it's the definition of MN comfort food. 8 oz.
More about Hell's Cafeteria
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Creamy Wild Rice Soup$8.00
Cup Creamy Wild Rice Soup$6.00
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar

