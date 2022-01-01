Rigatoni in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Rigatoni Sugo Betti
|$9.00
V | Rigatoni pasta tossed with our signature long-simmered tomato sauce and finished with grana padano.our signature long-simmered tomato sauce and finished with grana padano.
|Rigatoni Pomodoro
|$9.00
V | Rigatoni pasta tossed with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
|Rigatoni Broccoli
|$10.00
V | Rigatoni pasta with broccoli, garlic, crushed red pepper and pecorino cheese.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|Pesto Sausage Rigatoni Entree
|$12.98
Pesto sauce mixed sweet sausage and pesto sauce. Served with Garlic bread.
|Rigatoni Repossada
|$12.98
More about Fireside Foundry
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Baked Rigatoni
|$17.99
Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Marinara and Rigatoni Noodles. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven. Served with Garlic Toast.
More about Terzo
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|RIGATONI
mild italian sausage, broccolini, pecorino, bread crumb
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
PASTA
Broders' Pasta Bar
5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE
|$19.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co
PIZZA
Red Wagon Pizza Co
5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Rigatoni Cheese Sauce
|$11.00
Creamy three-cheese sauce with shaved Parmesan.
|Rigatoni Rose
|$10.00
Tomato, garlic, parmesan, & cream sauce with chiffonade basil.
|Rigatoni Red Sauce
|$10.00
House red sauce with shredded Parmesan cheese,
More about Alma
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Rigatoni & Sausage Ragu
|$15.00
Tomato, cream, garlic, chili flakes and pecorino. (gfo)
More about ie & un dito
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|RIGATONI
|$20.00
Fennel sausage, mascarpone, truffle,
prosciutto breadcrumbs