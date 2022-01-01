Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Sugo Betti$9.00
V | Rigatoni pasta tossed with our signature long-simmered tomato sauce and finished with grana padano.our signature long-simmered tomato sauce and finished with grana padano.
Rigatoni Pomodoro$9.00
V | Rigatoni pasta tossed with our fresh tomato-basil sauce and finished with grana padano cheese.
Rigatoni Broccoli$10.00
V | Rigatoni pasta with broccoli, garlic, crushed red pepper and pecorino cheese.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Sausage Rigatoni Entree$12.98
Pesto sauce mixed sweet sausage and pesto sauce. Served with Garlic bread.
Rigatoni Repossada$12.98
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Rigatoni$17.99
Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Marinara and Rigatoni Noodles. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Baked in the Oven. Served with Garlic Toast.
More about Fireside Foundry
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RIGATONI
mild italian sausage, broccolini, pecorino, bread crumb
More about Terzo
The Kenwood image

 

The Kenwood

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$23.00
More about The Kenwood
10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE image

PASTA

Broders' Pasta Bar

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10. RIGATONI CON SALSICCE$19.00
Broders' Hot Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
More about Broders' Pasta Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Wagon Pizza Co

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1242 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni Cheese Sauce$11.00
Creamy three-cheese sauce with shaved Parmesan.
Rigatoni Rose$10.00
Tomato, garlic, parmesan, & cream sauce with chiffonade basil.
Rigatoni Red Sauce$10.00
House red sauce with shredded Parmesan cheese,
More about Red Wagon Pizza Co
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rigatoni & Sausage Ragu$15.00
Tomato, cream, garlic, chili flakes and pecorino. (gfo)
More about Alma
RIGATONI image

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RIGATONI$20.00
Fennel sausage, mascarpone, truffle,
prosciutto breadcrumbs
More about ie & un dito
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Rigatoni O's$8.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

