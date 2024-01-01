Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roast beef sandwiches in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Whiteys Old Town Saloon

400 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
More about Whiteys Old Town Saloon
Item pic

 

Maxwell's American Pub

1201 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slow Roasted Beef Sandwich$15.50
A Maxwell’s specialty! Rubbed with garlic, house spices and slow roasted for eight hours before being heaped upon a fresh bakery bun with red onions, banana peppers and au jus. You’ll be back for this one!!
More about Maxwell's American Pub
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés - Linden Hills

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
More about Café Cerés - Linden Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Café Cerés - Wakpada - Wakpada

4603 Minnehaha Avenue S., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$15.00
More about Café Cerés - Wakpada - Wakpada

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Massaman Curry

Steak Bowls

Chicken Salad

Tarts

Sweet Potato Tempura Rolls

Fish Sandwiches

Chili Dogs

Teriyaki Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston