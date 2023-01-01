Roti in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve roti
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Multigrain Tandoor Roti (VG)
|$6.00
|Tandoori Plain Roti (VG)
|$5.00
More about Dancing Ganesha
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Roti
|$3.00
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Roti a la Mode
|$7.00
A street vendor favorite; pan-fried bread. Served a la mode w/ice cream & chocolate syrup.
|Roti
|$5.00
A street vendor favorite; pan-fried bread. With sweetened condensed milk.
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
tbd, Maple Grove
|Roti
|$3.00
