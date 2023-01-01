Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Multigrain Tandoor Roti (VG)$6.00
Tandoori Plain Roti (VG)$5.00
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roti$3.00
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roti a la Mode$7.00
A street vendor favorite; pan-fried bread. Served a la mode w/ice cream & chocolate syrup.
Roti$5.00
A street vendor favorite; pan-fried bread. With sweetened condensed milk.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
Item pic

 

Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM

tbd, Maple Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roti$3.00
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha Maple Grove - DGM
Item pic

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti$3.00
traditional hand tossed whole wheat bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

