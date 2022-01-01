Rotisserie chicken in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Rotisserie Chicken Melt
|$15.95
Thick-Cut Bacon, Smoked Gouda & Garlic Mayo on Grilled Sourdough with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub GF Bread $1.
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$19.95
Half Rotisserie Chicken with Choice of Autumn Rice, Fries, Tater Tots, Mashed or Baked Potato. Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon & Cheddar $2
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|2pc Rotisserie Chicken
|$9.00
Creole Style Dry Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat. (Dairy Free)
|1pc Rotisserie Chicken
|$4.50
Creole Style Dry Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)
|6pc Rotisserie Chicken
|$26.50
Creole Style Dry Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat. (Dairy Free)
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.25
Tasty rotisserie chicken, chopped , avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, dried cranberries, granny smith apple, pecans and gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tossed in our own honey lime dressing.
More about The Freehouse
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Rotisserie Chicken
|$19.95
wood-fired half chicken, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables
More about Brasa Rotisserie
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|6pc Rotisserie Chicken
|$26.50
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
|2pc Rotisserie Chicken
|$9.00
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
|4pc Rotisserie Chicken
|$17.00
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)