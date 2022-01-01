Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rotisserie Chicken Melt$15.95
Thick-Cut Bacon, Smoked Gouda & Garlic Mayo on Grilled Sourdough with Pickles & Choice of Housemade Kettle Chips, Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit or Coleslaw. Sub Side with Mixed Greens, Caesar or Cup of Soup $2. Sub GF Bread $1.
Rotisserie Chicken$19.95
Half Rotisserie Chicken with Choice of Autumn Rice, Fries, Tater Tots, Mashed or Baked Potato. Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon & Cheddar $2
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2pc Rotisserie Chicken$9.00
Creole Style Dry Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat. (Dairy Free)
1pc Rotisserie Chicken$4.50
Creole Style Dry Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)
6pc Rotisserie Chicken$26.50
Creole Style Dry Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat. (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD$11.25
Tasty rotisserie chicken, chopped , avocado, grape tomatoes, bacon, dried cranberries, granny smith apple, pecans and gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tossed in our own honey lime dressing.
More about Original Pancake House
The Freehouse image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rotisserie Chicken$19.95
wood-fired half chicken, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
6pc Rotisserie Chicken$26.50
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
2pc Rotisserie Chicken$9.00
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
4pc Rotisserie Chicken$17.00
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce. Mix of White & Dark Meat (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$27.00
baharat spices, artichokes, charred scallion
More about Cardamom

