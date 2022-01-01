Salad rolls in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve salad rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$18.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Fresh Spring Roll Salad
|$13.95
We asked our staff to come up with a salad that's filling while still being light and fresh, and did they ever deliver. Baby Kale, shredded cabbage and carrot, cilantro, crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, and lime. Add your protein of choice, or keep it simple. Comes with our Spicy Thai Peanut Vinaigrette, made with our very own small-batch peanut butter!