Salad rolls in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve salad rolls

Lobster Salad Roll image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane Suite 509, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Salad Roll$18.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Mall of America
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Roll Salad$13.95
We asked our staff to come up with a salad that's filling while still being light and fresh, and did they ever deliver. Baby Kale, shredded cabbage and carrot, cilantro, crushed peanuts, black sesame seeds, and lime. Add your protein of choice, or keep it simple. Comes with our Spicy Thai Peanut Vinaigrette, made with our very own small-batch peanut butter!
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls Salad$12.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

