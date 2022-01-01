Salmon in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
grainy mustard salmon$16.95
roasted atlantic salmon w/ grainy mustard glaze, pickled ginger, jasmine rice, arugula & broccolini
green mole salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon w/ green mole on jasmine rice, garnished w/ arugula, watermelon radish & toasted pepitas
salmon banh mi$15.95
grilled salmon, cilantro, mint, carrot & jalapeno w/ sriracha mayo on baguette
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Fuji Ya image

 

Fuji Ya

3547 Lexington Ave N Arden Hills, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Sake (salmon) Maki$5.50
HH Spicy Salmon$6.00
More about Fuji Ya
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (308 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Politiki$25.00
a large Greek salad topped with a char broiled filet of salmon, finished with lemon and olive oil & our house dressing
More about Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Item pic

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean BBQ Salmon Bowl$17.00
brown rice & quinoa, superfood greens, salmon, cucumber, radish, kimchi, pickled red onion, red pepper, scallions, wasabi micro greens, korean bbq sauce, korean vinaigrette
More about Red Cow
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON RICE BOWL$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
More about The Loop - MPLS
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Dip$12.00
club crackers, lemon
More about Eat Street Social
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
Lemon-dill butter, grain salad & grilled broccolini
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$16.50
Arugula & house tartar sauce on a Wuollet's bun
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean BBQ Salmon Bowl$17.00
brown rice & quinoa, superfood greens, salmon, cucumber, radish, kimchi, pickled red onion, red pepper, scallions, wasabi micro greens, korean bbq sauce, korean vinaigrette
More about Red Cow
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Scramble.$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
Grilled Salmon$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
Side Grilled Salmon$8.95
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
GLAZED SALMON$27.50
bourbon maple glaze, cider farro, grape tomato, arugula, garlic green beans
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$25.95
Caramelized & Pan-Seared with Autumn Rice
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Scramble.$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
Side Grilled Salmon$8.95
Grilled Salmon$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
More about Edina Grill
Okome House image

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Sake Nigiri (Salmon)$3.00
Sake Sashimi (Salmon)$3.00
Sake Maki (Salmon)$6.00
More about Okome House
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict with greens$15.00
Pan Seared Salmon (Protein Only)$11.00
Spring Salad with Seared Salmon$20.00
Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing, Peas, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Watermelon Radish, and Pickled Onions Topped with Seared Atlantic Salmon
More about Heather's
Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon w/Broccoli$13.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Salmon Yaki$14.50
Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
More about Miyabi Grill
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Salmon$35.00
roasted cauliflower, sauce Mornay
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
EaTo image

 

EaTo

305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$32.00
Seared salmon, broccolini, celery root puree, verblanc sauce
More about EaTo
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Rice Bowl$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SCRAMBLER$14.75
Three scrambled eggs with smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, and a hint of dill and onion. Served with pancakes.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Alaskan Salmon (GF)$22.00
Tender, Flaky 8Oz Fillet Lightly Seasoned With Raag Special Rub & Lightly Cooked On Tandoor. Served On A Bed of Multigrain Risotto With a Side Of Red Pepper Coulis Sauce with squash and zucchini sticks. (Can Be Made Gluten Free)
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Scramble$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
Grilled Salmon$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
More about The Freehouse
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
61. Thai Salmon Fillet$19.00
A salmon filet steamed and served with curry. Served with steamed vegetables and white rice.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$20.99
Fresh Norwegian salmon filet served with seasonal vegetables and potato of the day.
Risotto Asparagus E Salmone$22.50
Arborio rice with diced asparagus topped with a fresh Norwegian salmon filet.
Salmone Ripieno$23.99
Fresh Norwegian salmon hand cut and stuffed with a parmesan crab herb bread mixture then topped with a lemon caper cream sauce. Served with seasonal vegetables and potato of the day.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
17f7293e-ef99-4476-8a11-b93cad83e66c image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Roe Nigiri$7.00
Salmon Cucumber Roll$6.50
Salmon Nigiri$6.25
More about KIKU BISTRO
Norwegian Salmon image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Norwegian Salmon$31.00
Bonito Beurre Blanc, Mint, Parsley, Shallot, Serrano
Smoked Salmon and Buratta$18.00
Turkish bagel, salsa verde, pepitas
More about Martina
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$5.95
Spicy Salmon Roll*$9.95
Chopped salmon, lettuce, cucumber, gobo, and sriracha sauce (6pc)
Salmon Teriyaki$17.95
Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
More about Yumi Southdale
The Kenwood image

 

The Kenwood

2115 W 21st St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
More about The Kenwood
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Dip$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Egg, Mayo, Red Onion
SALMON BAGEL$13.00
Smoked salmon, capers, labneh, red onion
More about Café Cerés
Ramen Kazama image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama

3400 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Onigiri - Salmon$4.00
More about Ramen Kazama
Item pic

 

Rosalia

2811 West 43rd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$13.00
Carrot reduction, tarragon, serrano, served raw
More about Rosalia

