Salmon in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve salmon
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|grainy mustard salmon
|$16.95
roasted atlantic salmon w/ grainy mustard glaze, pickled ginger, jasmine rice, arugula & broccolini
|green mole salmon
|$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon w/ green mole on jasmine rice, garnished w/ arugula, watermelon radish & toasted pepitas
|salmon banh mi
|$15.95
grilled salmon, cilantro, mint, carrot & jalapeno w/ sriracha mayo on baguette
Fuji Ya
3547 Lexington Ave N Arden Hills, Minneapolis
|Sake (salmon) Maki
|$5.50
|HH Spicy Salmon
|$6.00
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
626 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Salmon Politiki
|$25.00
a large Greek salad topped with a char broiled filet of salmon, finished with lemon and olive oil & our house dressing
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Korean BBQ Salmon Bowl
|$17.00
brown rice & quinoa, superfood greens, salmon, cucumber, radish, kimchi, pickled red onion, red pepper, scallions, wasabi micro greens, korean bbq sauce, korean vinaigrette
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|SALMON RICE BOWL
|$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$12.00
club crackers, lemon
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Salmon
|$28.00
Lemon-dill butter, grain salad & grilled broccolini
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$16.50
Arugula & house tartar sauce on a Wuollet's bun
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Korean BBQ Salmon Bowl
|$17.00
brown rice & quinoa, superfood greens, salmon, cucumber, radish, kimchi, pickled red onion, red pepper, scallions, wasabi micro greens, korean bbq sauce, korean vinaigrette
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Salmon Scramble.
|$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$8.95
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|GLAZED SALMON
|$27.50
bourbon maple glaze, cider farro, grape tomato, arugula, garlic green beans
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Salmon
|$25.95
Caramelized & Pan-Seared with Autumn Rice
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Salmon Scramble.
|$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$8.95
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Sake Nigiri (Salmon)
|$3.00
|Sake Sashimi (Salmon)
|$3.00
|Sake Maki (Salmon)
|$6.00
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Smoked Salmon Benedict with greens
|$15.00
|Pan Seared Salmon (Protein Only)
|$11.00
|Spring Salad with Seared Salmon
|$20.00
Mixed Greens with Green Goddess Dressing, Peas, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Watermelon Radish, and Pickled Onions Topped with Seared Atlantic Salmon
Miyabi Grill
7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park
|Salmon w/Broccoli
|$13.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
|Salmon Yaki
|$14.50
Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$35.00
roasted cauliflower, sauce Mornay
EaTo
305 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis
|Salmon
|$32.00
Seared salmon, broccolini, celery root puree, verblanc sauce
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|SALMON SCRAMBLER
|$14.75
Three scrambled eggs with smoked Norwegian salmon, cream cheese, and a hint of dill and onion. Served with pancakes.
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Grilled Alaskan Salmon (GF)
|$22.00
Tender, Flaky 8Oz Fillet Lightly Seasoned With Raag Special Rub & Lightly Cooked On Tandoor. Served On A Bed of Multigrain Risotto With a Side Of Red Pepper Coulis Sauce with squash and zucchini sticks. (Can Be Made Gluten Free)
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Salmon Scramble
|$14.95
house-cured faroe island salmon, scrambled eggs, red onion, shallot cream cheese
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.95
faroe island salmon filet, sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, beurre blanc
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|61. Thai Salmon Fillet
|$19.00
A salmon filet steamed and served with curry. Served with steamed vegetables and white rice.
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.99
Fresh Norwegian salmon filet served with seasonal vegetables and potato of the day.
|Risotto Asparagus E Salmone
|$22.50
Arborio rice with diced asparagus topped with a fresh Norwegian salmon filet.
|Salmone Ripieno
|$23.99
Fresh Norwegian salmon hand cut and stuffed with a parmesan crab herb bread mixture then topped with a lemon caper cream sauce. Served with seasonal vegetables and potato of the day.
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Salmon Roe Nigiri
|$7.00
|Salmon Cucumber Roll
|$6.50
|Salmon Nigiri
|$6.25
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Norwegian Salmon
|$31.00
Bonito Beurre Blanc, Mint, Parsley, Shallot, Serrano
|Smoked Salmon and Buratta
|$18.00
Turkish bagel, salsa verde, pepitas
Yumi Southdale
200 Southdale Center, Edina
|Smoked Salmon Sashimi
|$5.95
|Spicy Salmon Roll*
|$9.95
Chopped salmon, lettuce, cucumber, gobo, and sriracha sauce (6pc)
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$17.95
Norwegian salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds, served with steamed vegetables and rice
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Egg, Mayo, Red Onion
|SALMON BAGEL
|$13.00
Smoked salmon, capers, labneh, red onion
