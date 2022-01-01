Samosa in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve samosa
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Street Style Delhi Samosas
|$0.00
Flour Dough Triangles Filled With Vegetable or Meat and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Dip
|Street Style Delhi Samosas (8pc)
|$28.00
Mint & Tamarind Chutney with a Choice of Pulled Lamb or Traditional Punjabi Aloo Masala (V)
Oasis 2.0
1939 South 5th St., Minneapolis
|(Vegetable) Samosa
|$1.49
|(Beef) Samosa
|$1.69
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Lamb Samosa
|$8.00
crispy patties stuffed with lean ground lamb and peas seasoned with spices
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Vegan Samosa Wrap
|$14.00
12" flour tortilla filled with iceberg lettuce, mashed potatoes, diced potatoes, peas, red peppers, onions, and spices served over a bed of mixed green with a side of mango chutney.
*Vegan*