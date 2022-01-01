Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve samosa

Samosa image

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Style Delhi Samosas$0.00
Flour Dough Triangles Filled With Vegetable or Meat and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Dip
Street Style Delhi Samosas (8pc)$28.00
Mint & Tamarind Chutney with a Choice of Pulled Lamb or Traditional Punjabi Aloo Masala (V)
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Item pic

 

Oasis 2.0

1939 South 5th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(Vegetable) Samosa$1.49
(Beef) Samosa$1.69
More about Oasis 2.0
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Samosa$8.00
crispy patties stuffed with lean ground lamb and peas seasoned with spices
More about Dancing Ganesha
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Samosa Wrap$14.00
12" flour tortilla filled with iceberg lettuce, mashed potatoes, diced potatoes, peas, red peppers, onions, and spices served over a bed of mixed green with a side of mango chutney.
*Vegan*
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

8124 Minnesota 7, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Samosa$8.00
crispy patties stuffed with lean ground lamb and pea ,season with spice
More about Dancing Ganesha 2 - 8124 Minnesota 7

