Seaweed salad in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Consumer pic

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Kaiso Salad (Mixed Seaweed salad)$5.00
Seaweed salad with sesame
More about Okome House
Item pic

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Kiku Bistro

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seaweed Salad$5.95
More about Kiku Bistro
Yumi Southdale image

 

Yumi Southdale

200 Southdale Center, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$8.95
Seaweed salad served with vegetables in a sweet vinegar dressing, topped with sesame seeds
More about Yumi Southdale
a3b098f2-9de4-4e11-b689-a17441135a76 image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SEAWEED SALAD$7.50
seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Main pic

 

Sato Sushi & American Fusion

4224 Minnetonka Blvd, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$7.00
Seaweed, cucumber, daikon, beets, carrots, sprouts, sesame, sweet vinegar
More about Sato Sushi & American Fusion

