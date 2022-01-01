Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

 

Pangea Grill

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$7.99
Our chicken shawarma is marinated in our special chicken shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The chicken is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, and salad to give it an extra boost in flavor.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal$10.99
Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.
Beef Shawarma Sandwich$8.99
Our beef shawarma is marinated in our special beef shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The beef is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with tahini sauce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, hummus and hot sauce (shatta) to give it an extra boost in flavor.
More about Pangea Grill
Sassy Spoon image

 

Sassy Spoon

5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Chicken shawarma, white rice, cucumber tomato salad, and choice of yogurt or tahini sauce.
More about Sassy Spoon
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Market and Deli

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma$9.99
7) Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
17) Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.99
Sauteed shrimp served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro image

 

Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park

Avg 4.7 (2734 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Shawarma Pita$10.00
Rotisserie Steak Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Fries Inside, Onion & Tzatziki
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.00
Rotisserie Cooked Chicken Marinated In 12 Spice Blend
Steak Shawarma Plate$15.50
Rotisserie Cooked Steak Marinated In 12 Spicy Blend.
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro

