Shawarma in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Pangea Grill
Pangea Grill
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$7.99
Our chicken shawarma is marinated in our special chicken shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The chicken is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, and salad to give it an extra boost in flavor.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal
|$10.99
Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.
|Beef Shawarma Sandwich
|$8.99
Our beef shawarma is marinated in our special beef shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The beef is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with tahini sauce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, hummus and hot sauce (shatta) to give it an extra boost in flavor.
More about Sassy Spoon
Sassy Spoon
5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis
|Chicken Shawarma
|$16.00
Chicken shawarma, white rice, cucumber tomato salad, and choice of yogurt or tahini sauce.
More about Oasis Market and Deli
FRENCH FRIES
Oasis Market and Deli
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.99
|7) Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.99
Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
|17) Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$14.99
Sauteed shrimp served with hummus, house salad, and basmati rice. Served with Pita Pocket Bread.
More about Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
7115 Cedar Lake Rd, St. Louis Park
|Steak Shawarma Pita
|$10.00
Rotisserie Steak Topped With Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Fries Inside, Onion & Tzatziki
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$14.00
Rotisserie Cooked Chicken Marinated In 12 Spice Blend
|Steak Shawarma Plate
|$15.50
Rotisserie Cooked Steak Marinated In 12 Spicy Blend.