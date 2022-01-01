Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma wraps in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shawarma wraps

Pangea Grill - Northtown

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal$10.99
Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.
Beef Shawarma Wrap Meal$12.99
Our marinaded beef shawarma, wrapped and served with a side of fries.
More about Pangea Grill - Northtown
FRENCH FRIES

Oasis Mediterranean Grill - Midtown

920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
More about Oasis Mediterranean Grill - Midtown
Oasis 2.0

1939 South 5th St., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.99
Half pound pattie with Lettuce, red onion, pickles, and mayo.
More about Oasis 2.0

