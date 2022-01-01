Shawarma wraps in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve shawarma wraps
Pangea Grill - Northtown
8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal
|$10.99
Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.
|Beef Shawarma Wrap Meal
|$12.99
Our marinaded beef shawarma, wrapped and served with a side of fries.
Oasis Mediterranean Grill - Midtown
920 E Lake St. Suite 145, Minneapolis
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$10.99
