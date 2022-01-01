Short ribs in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve short ribs
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|GUAJILLO SHORT RIB
|$27.00
braised short ribs, ancho chili-rhubarb bbq, pickled rhubarb & cabbage slaw, roasted fingerling potatoes, guajillo crema
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$16.00
dill giardiniera, provolone, calabrian chilles
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Korean Beef Short Ribs
|$18.00
kalbi marinade*, chimichurri, charred serrano yogurt
*contains gluten
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Short Rib Bolognese
|$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
|Chimichurri Short Rib
|$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Family Chimichurri Short Rib
|$49.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.
|Short Rib Bolognese
|$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
|Chimichurri Short Rib
|$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Beef Short Rib Stroganoff
|$24.00
Fettuccine noodles, mushroom, butternut squash, peas, fresh herbs, cream and parmesan cheese.
The Freehouse
701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis
|Family Chimichurri Short Rib
|$49.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.
|Chimichurri Short Rib
|$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
|Short Rib Bolognese
|$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Pappardelle with Short Rib Ragu
|$26.00
tomato, parsley, parmesan
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions.
Served with natural-cut fries
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|BEEF SHORT RIBS BENTO
|$19.00
Set includes grilled bone-in beef short ribs / salad / edamame / age gyoza
|GRILLED BEEF SHORT RIBS
|$15.00
grilled bone-in beef short ribs / pickled daikon
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|DRY RUBBED BEEF SHORT RIB
|$27.00
Slow braised beef short rib served with fig agrodolce, vincotto glaze, roasted root vegetables, toasted pine nuts
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Short Rib Bolognese
|$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
|Chimichurri Short Rib
|$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
|Family Chimichurri Short Rib
|$49.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.