Short ribs in Minneapolis

The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GUAJILLO SHORT RIB$27.00
braised short ribs, ancho chili-rhubarb bbq, pickled rhubarb & cabbage slaw, roasted fingerling potatoes, guajillo crema
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Beef Short-ribs - per pound$19.95
More about Pho Mai
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Sandwich$16.00
dill giardiniera, provolone, calabrian chilles
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Item pic

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Beef Short Ribs$18.00
kalbi marinade*, chimichurri, charred serrano yogurt
*contains gluten
More about Young Joni
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Bolognese$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
Chimichurri Short Rib$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Family Chimichurri Short Rib$49.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.
Short Rib Bolognese$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
Chimichurri Short Rib$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
More about Edina Grill
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Short Rib Stroganoff$24.00
Fettuccine noodles, mushroom, butternut squash, peas, fresh herbs, cream and parmesan cheese.
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Family Chimichurri Short Rib$49.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.
Chimichurri Short Rib$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
Short Rib Bolognese$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
More about The Freehouse
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle with Short Rib Ragu$26.00
tomato, parsley, parmesan
More about Martina
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$15.00
Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions.
Served with natural-cut fries
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF SHORT RIBS BENTO$19.00
Set includes grilled bone-in beef short ribs / salad / edamame / age gyoza
GRILLED BEEF SHORT RIBS$15.00
grilled bone-in beef short ribs / pickled daikon
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DRY RUBBED BEEF SHORT RIB$27.00
Slow braised beef short rib served with fig agrodolce, vincotto glaze, roasted root vegetables, toasted pine nuts
More about ie & un dito
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Bolognese$19.95
Pulled short rib, pappardelle pasta, tomato mornay, carrots, onion, celery, tomato puree, garlic, parmesan.
Chimichurri Short Rib$24.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
Family Chimichurri Short Rib$49.95
oven braised beef short rib, house chimichurri, fire-roasted red bell pepper, tomatillo rice, cilantro.
More about The Lowry
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved short rib and provolone cheese served on a sourdough baguette with a side of au jus. Philly or Chicago style - / 1
More about The Block Food + Drink

